Banc Funds Co Has Lifted Its Position in Tristate Capital Holdings (TSC) by $986,000 as Stock Value Declined; Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Shareholder Hills Bank & Trust Company Lowered Position

Hills Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 12.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hills Bank & Trust Company sold 9,294 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 62,997 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.56M, down from 72,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $285.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $113.9. About 2.58 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500.

Banc Funds Co Llc increased its stake in Tristate Capital Holdings Inc. (TSC) by 3.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banc Funds Co Llc bought 49,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.21% . The hedge fund held 1.35 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.48M, up from 1.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banc Funds Co Llc who had been investing in Tristate Capital Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $575.64 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $19.62. About 17,753 shares traded. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) has declined 27.71% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TSC News: 20/04/2018 – DJ TriState Capital Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TSC); 18/04/2018 – TriState Capital 1Q Rev $37.3M; 24/05/2018 – TriState Capital Short-Interest Ratio Rises 31% to 16 Days; 26/03/2018 – TRISTATE HOLDINGS LTD – FY REVENUE HK$1.92 BLN VS HK$2.25 BLN; 21/05/2018 – Tristate News: Obamas announce Netflix deal; 22/05/2018 – TriState Cap Announces Public Offering of Common Stk by Selling Hldrs; 23/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Tristate Holdings Ltd. On Other; 04/05/2018 – TriState Capital Closes Acquisition of Columbia Partners Assets; 04/05/2018 – TriState Cap Closes Acquisition of About $1.06B of Columbia Partners Assets; 26/03/2018 – TRISTATE HOLDINGS LTD – FY LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE HK$64.2 MLN VS LOSS HK$84.1 MLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. S&T Comml Bank Pa reported 4,166 shares. Wedge Capital L LP Nc owns 3,459 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Obermeyer Wood Counsel Lllp has 0.09% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Prudential, a New Jersey-based fund reported 4.94M shares. Aureus Asset Mgmt Ltd invested 0.14% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Confluence Investment Ltd holds 0.35% or 200,955 shares. Eaton Vance Management accumulated 4.98M shares or 1.19% of the stock. 56,275 were accumulated by Johnson Group. Advisor Prtn Ltd Com invested 1% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Tci Wealth Advsr reported 10,474 shares. Lenox Wealth Mgmt has 454,091 shares. Pinnacle Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 20,851 shares. 2,702 were accumulated by Woodley Farra Manion Port Mgmt. Sunbelt Secs reported 1.71% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Central Savings Bank Trust owns 16,730 shares.

Hills Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $371.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 7,465 shares to 16,105 shares, valued at $805,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co New (NYSE:DIS) by 17,697 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,008 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl C.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 8 sales for $248.77 million activity. Coombe Gary A also sold $2.20M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares. The insider Francisco Ma. Fatima sold $895,500. PELTZ NELSON had sold 1.21 million shares worth $119.77M on Wednesday, February 13. On Monday, February 11 Posada Juan Fernando sold $294,750 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 3,000 shares. Taylor David S also sold $2.97M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Wednesday, February 13.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Better Buy: Procter & Gamble vs. Coca-Cola – Yahoo Finance” on July 13, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Procter & Gamble Earnings: Positive Momentum Keeps Building – The Motley Fool” published on August 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Procter & Gamble (PG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “P&G Declares Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Procter & Gamble Reports Surging Sales Growth – Benzinga” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Banc Funds Co Llc, which manages about $1.41 billion and $1.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank First National Corporation (BFNC) by 38,210 shares to 86,322 shares, valued at $5.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) by 70,377 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 559,866 shares, and cut its stake in Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $870,425 activity. $500,000 worth of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) was bought by Casey Helen Hanna. Dolan James J. also bought $100,000 worth of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) shares. Seidel Richard B. also bought $50,000 worth of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) shares. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $26,400 was made by Demas David J on Friday, June 14.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold TSC shares while 32 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 20.82 million shares or 0.09% more from 20.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 10,073 shares. State Street Corporation has 680,587 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Advsrs Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 25,130 shares. California State Teachers Retirement accumulated 37,567 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company owns 51,200 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) for 18,683 shares. Financial Bank Of America De stated it has 329,946 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Associates Md invested 0% in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC). Mckinley Ltd Liability Co Delaware reported 1,728 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Driehaus Capital Mngmt Ltd Co accumulated 0.14% or 182,357 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP has 0.01% invested in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) for 1.57 million shares. 109,299 are held by 1492 Management Lc. Fairview Mngmt Llc has 0.01% invested in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) for 10,000 shares. Oxbow Advisors Lc invested 0.05% in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC). Ameritas Investment Partners stated it has 1,979 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

More notable recent TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Will Office Depot’s (ODP) Efforts Help Revive the Stock? – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Can GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH) Deliver a Beat in Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Calling All Poultry Enthusiasts: Tractor Supply Offering Nationwide Event to Start or Grow Your Flock This Season – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Tractor Supply Co. and MuttNation Announce Partnership to Benefit Shelter Pets and Animals Nationwide – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 23rd – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.