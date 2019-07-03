Banc Funds Co Has Lifted Its Lakeland Bancorp (LBAI) Stake; Xcel Energy (XEL) Sentiment Is 1.18

Banc Funds Co Llc increased Lakeland Bancorp Inc. (LBAI) stake by 25.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Banc Funds Co Llc acquired 286,852 shares as Lakeland Bancorp Inc. (LBAI)’s stock declined 2.25%. The Banc Funds Co Llc holds 1.42M shares with $21.20 million value, up from 1.13 million last quarter. Lakeland Bancorp Inc. now has $802.08M valuation. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $16.18. About 38,201 shares traded. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) has declined 18.43% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.86% the S&P500. Some Historical LBAI News: 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q Noninterest Income $5.3M; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q Net $15.3M; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q EPS 32c; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $42.2M; 25/04/2018 – LAKELAND BANCORP INC LBAI.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.115/SHR; 25/04/2018 – LAKELAND BANCORP INC LBAI.O INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 15 PCT; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q Rev $47.6M; 22/04/2018 DJ Lakeland Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LBAI)

Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.05, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 252 hedge funds opened new or increased equity positions, while 214 sold and reduced positions in Xcel Energy Inc. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 387.73 million shares, up from 385.47 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Xcel Energy Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 5 to 6 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 31 Reduced: 183 Increased: 180 New Position: 72.

Bruce & Co. Inc. holds 5.29% of its portfolio in Xcel Energy Inc. for 481,600 shares. Stewart & Patten Co Llc owns 460,217 shares or 4.72% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Usa Financial Portformulas Corp has 3.67% invested in the company for 103,604 shares. The Wisconsin-based National Investment Services Inc Wi has invested 2.64% in the stock. First Dallas Securities Inc., a Texas-based fund reported 50,459 shares.

Analysts await Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.54 EPS, up 3.85% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.52 per share. XEL’s profit will be $281.29M for 28.11 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual EPS reported by Xcel Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.48% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.93% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $60.71. About 1.36 million shares traded. Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) has risen 27.13% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.70% the S&P500. Some Historical XEL News: 18/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY: FAA OKS WAIVER TO FLY DRONES BEYOND LINE OF SIGHT; 26/04/2018 – Xcel Energy First Quarter 2018 Earnings Report; 03/04/2018 – VESTAS VWS.CO SELLS FIRST V120-2.0 MWTURBINES IN NORTH AMERICA WITH 138 MW ORDER FROM XCEL ENERGY INC; 19/04/2018 – KJCT8.com: #BREAKING: Xcel Energy confirms power has been shut off to about 2100 people in the Fruita and Redlands areas as; 26/04/2018 – XCEL SEES $1B INVESTMENT IN COLORADO UTILITY; 27/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Gets Approval for New Wind Facilities; 26/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Sees FY18 EPS $2.37-EPS $2.47; 18/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY: DRONES TO SURVEY TRANSMISSION LINES NEAR DENVER; 21/05/2018 – MTS Receives Energy Efficiency Award From Xcel Energy; 26/04/2018 – XCEL SEES DECISION ON COLORADO ENERGY PLAN THIS SUMMER

Xcel Energy Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages primarily in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company has market cap of $31.62 billion. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other divisions. It has a 24.22 P/E ratio. The firm generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil and refuse, and wind energy sources.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 13 investors sold LBAI shares while 31 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 27.24 million shares or 2.62% more from 26.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American has invested 0% in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI). Advisory Net Limited Liability Corp owns 1,000 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 114,520 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 0% of its portfolio in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI). Aqr Capital Limited Liability stated it has 12,402 shares. Raymond James Financial Ser Advisors reported 0% stake. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt holds 195,290 shares. 2,476 were reported by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Brown Brothers Harriman And Com accumulated 70,000 shares. First Manhattan holds 0% in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) or 35,600 shares. Banc Funds Com Limited Liability Com owns 1.42 million shares or 1.58% of their US portfolio. Geode Ltd has 594,722 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Llc reported 124,459 shares stake. Prudential Fin Inc owns 152,880 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group owns 59,348 shares.

Banc Funds Co Llc decreased Origin Bancorp Inc. stake by 17,101 shares to 446,064 valued at $15.19 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Tri City Bankshares Corporation (TRCY) stake by 29,700 shares and now owns 107,270 shares. Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) was reduced too.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $43,303 activity. Shares for $3,945 were bought by Hanson James E. II.