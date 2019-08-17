Banc Funds Co Has Increased Tristate Capital Holdings (TSC) Stake; Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) Had 2 Analysts Last Week

Among 4 analysts covering Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Physicians Realty Trust has $20 highest and $18.5000 lowest target. $19.06’s average target is 8.17% above currents $17.62 stock price. Physicians Realty Trust had 11 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Capital One to “Equal-Weight” on Thursday, May 2. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 4 report. FBR Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $20 target in Thursday, February 28 report. See Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) latest ratings:

20/06/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Neutral New Target: $18.5000 Initiates Coverage On

14/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

07/05/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Downgrade

02/05/2019 Broker: Capital One Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Equal-Weight New Target: $18.7500 Downgrade

26/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

20/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

03/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

26/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

04/03/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $19 Maintain

02/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

Banc Funds Co Llc increased Tristate Capital Holdings Inc. (TSC) stake by 3.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Banc Funds Co Llc acquired 49,300 shares as Tristate Capital Holdings Inc. (TSC)’s stock declined 9.21%. The Banc Funds Co Llc holds 1.35 million shares with $27.48M value, up from 1.30M last quarter. Tristate Capital Holdings Inc. now has $578.01 million valuation. The stock increased 2.87% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $19.71. About 53,924 shares traded. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) has declined 27.71% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TSC News: 26/03/2018 – TRISTATE HOLDINGS LTD – FY LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE HK$64.2 MLN VS LOSS HK$84.1 MLN; 23/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Tristate Holdings Ltd. On Other; 18/04/2018 – TriState Capital 1Q EPS 36c; 04/05/2018 – TriState Capital Closes Acquisition of Columbia Partners Assets; 24/05/2018 – TriState Capital Short-Interest Ratio Rises 31% to 16 Days; 14/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Tristate Holdings Ltd; 22/05/2018 – TriState Cap Announces Public Offering of Common Stk by Selling Hldrs; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Mutual Advisers Trust Buys 1.2% of TriState Capital; 20/04/2018 – TRISTATE CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC TSC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $31; 20/04/2018 – DJ TriState Capital Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TSC)

Since May 21, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 sales for $967,933 activity. 1,162 TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) shares with value of $22,934 were bought by RIDDLE TIMOTHY J. 5,000 shares valued at $98,850 were bought by Dolan James J. on Friday, July 19. 1,000 shares were bought by Demas David J, worth $26,400. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $500,000 was bought by Casey Helen Hanna. Bonvenuto David L bought $95,175 worth of stock or 4,500 shares. $50,000 worth of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) shares were bought by Seidel Richard B..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold TSC shares while 32 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 20.82 million shares or 0.09% more from 20.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower Advisors Ltd holds 18,423 shares. Vanguard Grp holds 0% or 1.23M shares. 1492 Limited has invested 1.89% in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC). Legal General Grp Public Lc has 0% invested in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) for 4,611 shares. Invesco Ltd reported 30,524 shares. Lpl Limited Co owns 0% invested in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) for 18,968 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd holds 51,200 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Company reported 27,020 shares. Tudor Invest Corp Et Al has 13,754 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley invested in 18,683 shares. Carroll Fin invested in 0.06% or 32,442 shares. Oxbow Advsrs Limited Liability Co reported 0.05% in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC). Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd holds 0% in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) or 85,826 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru stated it has 139,935 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can owns 4,297 shares.

Banc Funds Co Llc decreased Sbt Bancorp Inc. (SBTB) stake by 45,509 shares to 23,812 valued at $1.19M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Guaranty Bancshares Inc. (GNTY) stake by 45,477 shares and now owns 64,555 shares. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. was reduced too.

More notable recent TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Should Investors React To TriState Capital Holdings, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:TSC) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Tractor Supply Launches Ridgecut Toughwear â€“ An Exclusive Line of Apparel and Accessories Designed to Endure the Elements – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Tractor Supply’s Robust Omni-Channel Efforts to Drive Growth – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Tractor Supply Company Declares Quarterly Dividend – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Tractor Supply Rolls Out Exclusive Ridgecut Clothing Line – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold Physicians Realty Trust shares while 69 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 165.39 million shares or 5.20% more from 157.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian National Bank invested in 672 shares or 0% of the stock. Sfmg Ltd Liability Com holds 0.46% in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) or 168,950 shares. Hudson Bay Mngmt Lp holds 0.2% in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) or 808,840 shares. 151,830 were reported by Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holdings Sa. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 0.01% or 353,140 shares. Sandler Cap has 0.78% invested in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) for 530,000 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Ltd accumulated 24,706 shares. Hightower Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) for 36,482 shares. 60,600 were accumulated by Art Advsr Ltd Liability Co. Cim Invest Mangement holds 0.11% or 14,865 shares. First Republic Mngmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC). Raymond James And Assoc stated it has 228,407 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Invesco Ltd reported 825,662 shares. Prudential Financial Inc holds 18,490 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Some Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Shareholders Are Down 19% – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Physicians Realty Q2 complicated by write-offs – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) CEO John Thomas on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Three Things You Should Check Before Buying Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.