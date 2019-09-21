Banc Funds Co Has Increased Stake in Dime Community Bancshares (DCOM) as Stock Rose; As Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Share Price Rose, New England Investment & Retirement Group Has Boosted Its Position

Banc Funds Co Llc increased its stake in Dime Community Bancshares Inc. (DCOM) by 61.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banc Funds Co Llc bought 131,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.49% . The hedge fund held 345,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.55 million, up from 213,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banc Funds Co Llc who had been investing in Dime Community Bancshares Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $770.62M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $21.43. About 110,503 shares traded or 0.15% up from the average. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) has risen 15.98% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.98% the S&P500.

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) by 117.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc bought 2,069 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 3,828 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $934,000, up from 1,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $220.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $232.89. About 5.88 million shares traded or 56.89% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 10 investors sold DCOM shares while 38 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 25.91 million shares or 1.28% more from 25.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can accumulated 5,922 shares. Gsa Prtn Llp holds 39,799 shares. Banc Funds Communications Lc accumulated 345,000 shares or 0.51% of the stock. Teton Advisors holds 0.07% or 35,800 shares. Renaissance Technologies Llc accumulated 0.01% or 635,800 shares. Brinker Cap reported 10,768 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mackay Shields Llc stated it has 0.02% in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM). Bank Of America De reported 0% of its portfolio in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM). Tarbox Family Office reported 110 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Co Ltd Liability Co invested in 92,400 shares. Blackrock invested in 4.89 million shares. Charles Schwab Management reported 0% in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM). Thrivent Fin For Lutherans invested 0% of its portfolio in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM). Salzhauer Michael owns 111,863 shares. 221,037 are held by Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company.

Banc Funds Co Llc, which manages about $1.41 billion and $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Mid (NASDAQ:FMBH) by 13,400 shares to 12,513 shares, valued at $437,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) by 9,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,075 shares, and cut its stake in Franklin Financial Services Corp. (FRAF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oakworth Capital has 0.16% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 20,546 are held by Optimum Inv Advisors. Mufg Americas Hldgs Corporation invested in 52,556 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc owns 0.44% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 81,824 shares. Mercer Cap Advisers holds 0.06% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 400 shares. Manchester Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Vermont-based fund reported 16,537 shares. Marsico Cap Mngmt Lc invested in 216,780 shares or 1.89% of the stock. Cypress Cap Group holds 5,183 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Hartford Fincl Mngmt accumulated 3,761 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Inc invested in 0.05% or 15,111 shares. 4.71 million are owned by Credit Suisse Ag. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Co holds 231,135 shares. Cobblestone Ltd Liability Corp Ny, New York-based fund reported 3,373 shares. Ironwood Investment Counsel Ltd Co holds 1,596 shares. 2,859 are held by Welch & Forbes.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III also bought $1.50 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Wednesday, May 1.