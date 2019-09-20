Banc Funds Co Has Increased Old Line Bancshares (OLBK) Holding by $2.41 Million as Share Value Rose; Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI) Share Value Declined While Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Upped Holding

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (TCBI) by 0.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc bought 6,817 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.96% . The institutional investor held 980,268 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $60.16 million, up from 973,451 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.86B market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $56.83. About 199,442 shares traded. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) has declined 31.34% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.34% the S&P500. Some Historical TCBI News: 08/03/2018 Texas Capital Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – TEXAS CAPITAL 1Q NET INTEREST INCOME $210.3M; 21/03/2018 – Texas Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia Adds Texas Capital, Exits Avis Budget: 13F; 12/03/2018 – Police link two more bombings in Texas capital to earlier attack; 18/04/2018 – TEXAS CAPITAL 1Q EPS $1.38, EST. $1.34; 20/03/2018 – Serial bombings put Texas capital on edge

Banc Funds Co Llc increased its stake in Old Line Bancshares Inc. (OLBK) by 32.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banc Funds Co Llc bought 92,736 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.05% . The hedge fund held 380,999 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.14M, up from 288,263 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banc Funds Co Llc who had been investing in Old Line Bancshares Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $502.15M market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $29.54. About 83,970 shares traded. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) has declined 17.86% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.86% the S&P500. Some Historical OLBK News: 26/04/2018 – Old Line Bank Adds Montgomery County Lending Expert to Growing Team; 16/04/2018 News On Bay Bancorp Inc. (BYBK) Now Under OLBK; 17/04/2018 – SNB Rewinds Currency Clock as Old Line in Sand Neared (Correct)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.14 billion and $8.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Citizens Bancsh (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 4,385 shares to 89,454 shares, valued at $40.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) by 235,087 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.88M shares, and cut its stake in The Lovesac Company.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $176,490 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 26 investors sold TCBI shares while 88 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 47.83 million shares or 3.07% more from 46.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Northern Corp has 0.01% invested in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI). Ruggie Cap Gru owns 0% invested in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) for 22 shares. Ftb, a Tennessee-based fund reported 280 shares. D E Shaw & Company reported 700,049 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd holds 0.05% or 1.71M shares in its portfolio. Nwq Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.75% in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) or 544,826 shares. Hotchkis Wiley Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.02% or 98,070 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0% or 83,154 shares. Moreover, Charles Schwab Investment Management Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI). Cipher Lp owns 43,801 shares. Hsbc Hldg Public Limited Com has 5,763 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Spindletop Capital Limited Liability has 19.05% invested in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) for 345,000 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.01% stake. Td Asset Mngmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI). Moreover, Brown Brothers Harriman And has 0% invested in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI).

