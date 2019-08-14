Banc Funds Co Has Increased Its Old Line Bancshares (OLBK) Holding; Citigroup Has Trimmed Its Pebblebrook Hotel Tr (PEB) Position

Banc Funds Co Llc increased Old Line Bancshares Inc. (OLBK) stake by 34.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Banc Funds Co Llc acquired 73,577 shares as Old Line Bancshares Inc. (OLBK)’s stock rose 11.05%. The Banc Funds Co Llc holds 288,263 shares with $7.19M value, up from 214,686 last quarter. Old Line Bancshares Inc. now has $446.14 million valuation. The stock decreased 2.47% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $26.25. About 41,493 shares traded. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) has declined 17.86% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.86% the S&P500. Some Historical OLBK News: 16/04/2018 News On Bay Bancorp Inc. (BYBK) Now Under OLBK; 17/04/2018 – SNB Rewinds Currency Clock as Old Line in Sand Neared (Correct); 26/04/2018 – Old Line Bank Adds Montgomery County Lending Expert to Growing Team

Citigroup Inc decreased Pebblebrook Hotel Tr (PEB) stake by 29.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Citigroup Inc sold 48,633 shares as Pebblebrook Hotel Tr (PEB)’s stock declined 13.80%. The Citigroup Inc holds 116,771 shares with $3.63 million value, down from 165,404 last quarter. Pebblebrook Hotel Tr now has $3.46 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.50% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $26.51. About 483,276 shares traded. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) has declined 27.17% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PEB News: 21/05/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST – CO’S OFFER IS “SUBSTANTIALLY SUPERIOR” TO DEAL THAT LASALLE HAS REACHED WITH BLACKSTONE; 12/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces lnadvertent Disclosure of Draft Document; 16/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust: Revised Proposal Also Provides LaSalle’s Common Hldrs With Option to Receive Cash Up to Maximum of 15% in Aggregate; 26/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust 1Q Rev $181.1M; 21/05/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK: OFFER SUPERIOR TO MERGER PACT LASALLE HAS REACHED; 26/04/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST SEES 2018 ADJUSTED FFO PER DILUTED SHARE $2.56 TO $2.69; 26/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust 1Q EPS 29c; 21/05/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Issues Statement in Response to LaSalle Hotel Properties’ Announcement of Merger Agreement with Blackstone; 30/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Mast Therapeutics, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, Smart, Waddell & Reed Financial, Quali; 24/04/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST OFFERS FINAL MERGER PROPOSAL

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.79, from 1.95 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 6 investors sold OLBK shares while 26 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 8.52 million shares or 1.05% more from 8.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio invested 0% in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK). The Illinois-based Rmb Mngmt Limited Co has invested 0.34% in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK). Twin Tree Mgmt L P, Texas-based fund reported 311 shares. First Manhattan holds 38,758 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Salzhauer Michael invested in 0.19% or 15,818 shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag has invested 0% in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK). 54,000 are owned by Franklin. Ameritas Investment owns 1,302 shares. Victory Cap Mngmt has 0% invested in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK). Intl Grp holds 0% of its portfolio in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) for 9,992 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co Ny accumulated 6,701 shares. Teton Advisors has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK). Pacific Ridge Cap Prtnrs Limited Com holds 43,150 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. 481,787 were accumulated by Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated. 9,388 are owned by Kennedy.

Since February 19, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $202,428 activity. $23,016 worth of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) was bought by Rivest Jeffrey A. Shares for $35,503 were bought by Suit John M II. 182 shares were bought by Shah Suhas R, worth $4,898. CORNELSEN JAMES W bought $17,582 worth of stock or 613 shares. $28,690 worth of stock was bought by Proctor Gregory S JR on Friday, February 22. $10,748 worth of stock was bought by MANUEL GAIL D on Friday, February 22. Shares for $54,856 were bought by GRAHAM THOMAS H.

More notable recent Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Old Line Bancshares (OLBK) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds TRK, OLBK, and TYPE Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations – GlobeNewswire” published on August 13, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Old Line Bank director abruptly resigns ahead of WesBanco merger – Washington Business Journal” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “WesBanco, Inc. Announces Agreement and Plan of Merger with Old Line Bancshares, Inc. – PRNewswire” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Financial Sector Update for 07/24/2019: NAVI,OLBK,WSBC,NDAQ – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Banc Funds Co Llc decreased Macatawa Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MCBC) stake by 144,176 shares to 248,111 valued at $2.47 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB) stake by 148,359 shares and now owns 533,704 shares. Home Federal Bancorp Inc. Of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) was reduced too.

Citigroup Inc increased Hawaiian Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HA) stake by 30,714 shares to 41,114 valued at $1.08 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Wec Energy Group Inc (Call) stake by 41,500 shares and now owns 46,000 shares. Biodelivery Sciences Intl In (NASDAQ:BDSI) was raised too.

More notable recent Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Changing Sentiment Drive Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s (NYSE:PEB) Share Price Down By 27%? – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “UPDATE: BofA/Merrill Lynch Downgrades PebbleBrook Hotel Trust (PEB) to Neutral – StreetInsider.com” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Completes Sale of Hotel Amarano Burbank – Business Wire” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Pebblebrook taking a plunge into Margaritaville – Washington Business Journal” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Pebblebrook Hotel (NYSE:PEB), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Pebblebrook Hotel has $38 highest and $2900 lowest target. $33.20’s average target is 25.24% above currents $26.51 stock price. Pebblebrook Hotel had 7 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Monday, February 25 with “Hold”. Bank of America downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) rating on Wednesday, July 17. Bank of America has “Neutral” rating and $2900 target. Barclays Capital maintained Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) rating on Friday, February 15. Barclays Capital has “Buy” rating and $38 target.

Analysts await Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.80 EPS, up 8.11% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.74 per share. PEB’s profit will be $104.50 million for 8.28 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Pebblebrook Hotel Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 2.10, from 2.93 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 26 investors sold PEB shares while 94 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 145.65 million shares or 5.87% more from 137.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Motley Fool Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.17% in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB). First Mercantile Com, a Tennessee-based fund reported 2,660 shares. Qs Investors Lc reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB). Pictet Asset Management Limited stated it has 0% in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB). Ellington Mngmt Group Incorporated Ltd Com holds 0.08% in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) or 14,100 shares. Cbre Clarion Limited Liability has invested 1.03% in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB). Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 450,351 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Aqr Capital Mgmt Lc holds 0% or 60,652 shares. Retirement Of Alabama accumulated 0.03% or 169,903 shares. Sigma Planning Corporation accumulated 0.04% or 19,924 shares. Fort Washington Oh holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) for 19,600 shares. Starr Intl Com reported 0.08% stake. Invest Counselors Of Maryland Limited Liability Company invested in 0.95% or 632,872 shares. Dimensional Fund Lp reported 2.38M shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 81,268 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.