Banc Funds Co Has Increased Holding in Enterprise Bancorp (EBTC) as Share Value Declined; Lourd Capital Cut Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake by $1.52 Million

Banc Funds Co Llc increased its stake in Enterprise Bancorp Inc. (EBTC) by 13.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banc Funds Co Llc bought 31,252 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The hedge fund held 255,092 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.33 million, up from 223,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banc Funds Co Llc who had been investing in Enterprise Bancorp Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $339.04 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $28.72. About 157 shares traded. Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) has declined 19.44% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.44% the S&P500. Some Historical EBTC News: 08/03/2018 Enterprise Bank NJ Announces Fiscal Year End 2017 Results of Operations; 19/04/2018 – Enterprise Bancorp 1Q EPS 58c; 17/04/2018 – Enterprise Bancorp Declares Dividend of 14.5c; 17/04/2018 – Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – Enterprise Bancorp 1Q Net $6.83M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Enterprise Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EBTC)

Lourd Capital Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 38.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lourd Capital Llc sold 852 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,367 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.43 million, down from 2,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lourd Capital Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $893.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $17.79 during the last trading session, reaching $1805.75. About 1.05M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 09/05/2018 – Amazon Looms as MercadoLibre Reports Results Amid Shipping Hike; 29/03/2018 – IGNORE:AMAZON PRIVATE BRAND REPORT FROM ONE CLICK RETAIL; 03/04/2018 – Traders May Finally Be Getting Tired of Trump’s Rants on Amazon; 16/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Brookfield Property submits new offer for mall owner GGP; 29/05/2018 – Yandex also unveiled an online delivery platform similar to Amazon Prime; 17/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Amazon in talks with airline Azul for shipping in Brazil; 19/03/2018 – AMAZON ISN’T INTERESTED IN MAINTAINING TOYS “R” US BRAND, BUT CONSIDERED USING SOON-TO-BE-VACANT SPACES FOR OWN PURPOSES- BLOOMBERG, CITING; 31/05/2018 – Amazon HQ2 Finalists Ranked By Housing Market Health; 24/04/2018 – Swatch Group CEO Nick Hayek told CNBC that Alibaba does better at fighting fakes than its American counterpart, Amazon; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft narrows Amazon’s lead in cloud, but the gap remains large

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peregrine Asset Advisers invested in 2.71% or 2,637 shares. First Trust reported 1.44% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). North Corp has 0.07% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 222 shares. Alkeon Cap Ltd has invested 1.82% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). The Florida-based Camarda Fincl Limited Liability has invested 0.81% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Manufacturers Life The reported 1.11 million shares stake. Pinnacle Finance reported 11,246 shares stake. Westover Advsr Ltd Liability Co holds 2,280 shares. 249,106 were accumulated by Gilder Gagnon Howe & Limited Co. Southeast Asset Advsrs holds 264 shares. Beacon Financial Grp has 1,148 shares. Neuberger Berman Lc invested 0.75% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hightower Advisors Ltd Llc reported 1.11% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Lc accumulated 1.14% or 11,220 shares. Front Barnett Assocs Limited Liability Corporation invested in 2.93% or 10,225 shares.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 72.00 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Since March 4, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $43,895 activity. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $28,478 was bought by DUNCAN GEORGE L. PEDROSO LUIS M bought $1,914 worth of Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) on Monday, June 3.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 3 investors sold EBTC shares while 11 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 2.26 million shares or 0.06% more from 2.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Ltd Com reported 3,060 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Communications holds 0.01% or 30,016 shares. Vanguard Gp reported 0% of its portfolio in Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC). Great West Life Assurance Company Can stated it has 58 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fmr Ltd Llc owns 236 shares. Denali Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 10 shares or 0% of the stock. 2,351 were accumulated by Jpmorgan Chase & Commerce. Moreover, Baystate Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC). Foster Dykema Cabot & Incorporated Ma has 0.15% invested in Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) for 31,306 shares. Silvercrest Asset Limited owns 13,890 shares. Cambridge Investment Rech Advisors holds 0% or 11,501 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership holds 215,834 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bank & Trust Of Mellon holds 53,562 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC). Intl Group reported 0% in Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC).

Banc Funds Co Llc, which manages about $1.41 billion and $1.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Guaranty Bancshares Inc. (GNTY) by 45,477 shares to 64,555 shares, valued at $1.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Macatawa Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MCBC) by 144,176 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 248,111 shares, and cut its stake in Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM).