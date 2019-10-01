Banc Funds Co Has Decreased Its Dnb Financial (DNBF) Position by $1.05 Million; Shares Rose; As Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (MIC) Stock Rose, Holder Waterfront Capital Partners Trimmed by $21.93 Million Its Holding

Banc Funds Co Llc decreased its stake in Dnb Financial Corporation (DNBF) by 69.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banc Funds Co Llc sold 23,957 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.49% . The hedge fund held 10,317 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $459,000, down from 34,274 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banc Funds Co Llc who had been investing in Dnb Financial Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $192.94M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $44.51. About 4,975 shares traded. DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF) has risen 37.51% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.51% the S&P500. Some Historical DNBF News: 23/05/2018 – MARINE HARVEST ASA MHG.OL – MANDATED DNB MARKETS AND NORDEA (COORDINATORS), AND DANSKE BANK, RABOBANK AND SEB TO ARRANGE A SERIES OF FIXED INCOME INVESTOR MEETINGS COMMENCING ON MONDAY 28 MAY…; 26/04/2018 – DNB ASA: New tax guiding for 2018 and 2019: 20%; 21/03/2018 – NEXT BIOMETRICS RETAINS CARNEGIE, DNB FOR PLACEMENT; 16/04/2018 – DNB: OTTERSTAD, FIGENSCHOU PERMANENT MEMBERS OF GROUP MGMT TEAM; 25/04/2018 – Beerenberg owner retains DNB to guide dual-track; 29/05/2018 – Borregaard Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By DNB Bank for Jun. 5; 26/04/2018 – RIPPLE EFFECTS STRENGTHEN DNB’S PERFORMANCE; 07/05/2018 – Peab Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By DNB Markets for May. 14; 07/05/2018 – DNB Norden III Adds Elkem, Exits Kone, Cuts SpareBank 1 SMN; 26/03/2018 – S&P REVISES DNB BANK ASA OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘A+’

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (MIC) by 86.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc sold 548,208 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.57% . The hedge fund held 83,980 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.41M, down from 632,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Macquarie Infrastructure Cor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $39.47. About 517,522 shares traded. Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) has declined 8.88% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MIC News: 17/04/2018 – Moab Capital Calls for a Strategic Review at Macquarie; 17/04/2018 – MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE CORP MIC.N – HAVE ENGAGED WITH MOAB CAPITAL ON NUMEROUS OCCASIONS; 07/05/2018 – Moab Partners Gratified That ISS has Recommended Against the Re-Election of Three Current Board Members of Macquarie Infrastructure Corp; 07/05/2018 – Moab Partners Gratified That ISS Has Recommended Against the Re-Election of Three Current Bd Members of Macquarie Infrastructure Corp; 02/05/2018 – MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE 1Q EPS 91C, EST. 46C; 17/04/2018 – MOAB CAPITAL PARTNERS SAYS MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE CORP’S EXTERNAL MANAGER, MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE MANAGEMENT (USA), “MUST BE DISSOLVED”; 24/04/2018 – Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP Announces Securities Class Action Suit Filed Against Macquarie Infrastructure Corpora; 08/03/2018 – MIC MANAGER NOTIFIES MIC IT INTENDS TO BUY ADDED SHRS; 01/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Macquarie Infrastructure Investors to the June 25, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Securities Class Action Deadline In; 16/05/2018 – Macquarie Infrastructure: All Six MIC Directors Re-elected at Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Analysts await Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.01 EPS, up 248.28% or $0.72 from last year’s $0.29 per share. MIC’s profit will be $87.13 million for 9.77 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.21 actual EPS reported by Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.53% negative EPS growth.

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $264.42M and $607.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 885 shares to 1,885 shares, valued at $3.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brandywine Rlty Tr (NYSE:BDN) by 437,662 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.77 million shares, and has risen its stake in Sun Cmntys Inc (NYSE:SUI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 25 investors sold MIC shares while 84 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 47.83 million shares or 56.14% less from 109.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 44,527 were reported by Crestwood Advsr Grp Ltd Company. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 820,382 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio invested 0% of its portfolio in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC). 8,628 are held by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. The Minnesota-based Us State Bank De has invested 0% in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC). Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp invested 0% in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC). Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Lc reported 20,322 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Colony Grp Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.02% in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC). Invesco stated it has 0% in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC). Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% stake. Riverhead Capital Management Ltd Liability Co owns 5,250 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Tarbox Family Office Incorporated holds 0% or 19 shares in its portfolio. Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has invested 0.01% in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC). Vanguard Gru owns 6.65M shares. 14,985 were accumulated by Sit Investment Assocs Inc.

Banc Funds Co Llc, which manages about $1.41 billion and $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sb One Bancorp by 46,610 shares to 839,588 shares, valued at $18.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) by 559,170 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.64 million shares, and has risen its stake in Meridian Bank.

Analysts await DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 1.43% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.7 per share. DNBF’s profit will be $3.08 million for 15.67 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by DNB Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.33% EPS growth.