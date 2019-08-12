Banc Funds Co Has Decreased Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY) Position by $3.44 Million; Stock Value Rose; Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Holder Blair William & Company Trimmed Holding by $662,766 as Market Value Rose

Banc Funds Co Llc decreased its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY) by 38.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banc Funds Co Llc sold 180,980 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.60% . The hedge fund held 286,674 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.60 million, down from 467,654 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banc Funds Co Llc who had been investing in Central Valley Community Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $271.64M market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $20.2. About 9,326 shares traded. Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) has declined 1.33% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.33% the S&P500. Some Historical CVCY News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Central Valley Community Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVCY); 26/04/2018 – WA State Auditor: Central Valley Ambulance Authority Financial 4/26/2018 – 4/26/2018; 18/04/2018 – CENTRAL VALLEY COMMUNITY BANCORP – AS PER SALE AND ASSUMPTION AGREEMENT, BAC COMMUNITY BANK WILL PURCHASE FROM CO CERTAIN DEPOSITS OF TRACY OFFICE; 19/04/2018 – Central Valley Community Raises Dividend to 7c; 18/04/2018 – CENTRAL VALLEY COMMUNITY BANCORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF COMPANY HAS AUTHORIZED MANAGEMENT TO CLOSE ITS TRACY BRANCH OFFICE; 18/04/2018 – CENTRAL VALLEY COMMUNITY BANCORP CVCY.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.38; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa2 Underlying, Aa1 Enhanced To Spokane County S.D. 356 (Central Valley), Wa’s Go Bonds; 09/03/2018 The new plan focuses primarily on opening track between San Francisco and the Central Valley, an agriculturally dominant, less-populated portion of inland California; 18/04/2018 – Central Valley Community 1Q EPS 38c; 19/04/2018 – Central Valley Community Bancorp Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend

Blair William & Company decreased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 10.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blair William & Company sold 3,809 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The institutional investor held 34,232 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.99M, down from 38,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blair William & Company who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $153.72. About 902,823 shares traded or 29.54% up from the average. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA – FACEBOOK’S RECENTLY ANNOUNCED POLICY CHANGES ABOUT “DATA BROKERS” NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT ON EPSILON, OR CO; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP – NEITHER EPSILON NOR ANY OF ITS AFFILIATES HAS ANY “MATERIAL RELATIONSHIP” WITH ANY SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORM; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems Sees 2018 Adj EPS $22.50-Adj EPS $23; 16/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems Corp expected to post earnings of $4.33 a share – Earnings Preview; 15/05/2018 – Alliance Data Systems April Delinquency Rate 5.3%; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP ADS.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.57/SHR; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems 1Q Rev $1.88B; 15/05/2018 – IKEA U.S. launches the IKEA Visa Credit Card making shopping more accessible and affordable for the many; 03/04/2018 – Andy Frawley Appointed to cogint Board of Directors; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems Sees 2018 Rev $8.35B

Analysts await Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $5.24 earnings per share, down 12.81% or $0.77 from last year’s $6.01 per share. ADS’s profit will be $267.76 million for 7.33 P/E if the $5.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.66 actual earnings per share reported by Alliance Data Systems Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.17% EPS growth.

Blair William & Company, which manages about $16.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Scotts Miracle Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 37,111 shares to 245,642 shares, valued at $19.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Quinstreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) by 312,979 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.22 million shares, and has risen its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN).

Analysts await Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.37 EPS, down 11.90% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.42 per share. CVCY’s profit will be $4.98 million for 13.65 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by Central Valley Community Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.78% negative EPS growth.