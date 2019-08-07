Banc Funds Co Has Cut Seacoast Banking Of Florida (SBCF) Holding as Market Value Declined; Intel (INTC) Valuation Declined While Cypress Capital Management Wy Has Lowered Its Stake by $541,501

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 98.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy sold 10,217 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 131 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7,000, down from 10,348 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $208.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $46.96. About 26.12M shares traded or 10.20% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 15/03/2018 – ASETEK A/S ASETEK.OL – ASETEK ANNOUNCES ONGOING COLLABORATION WITH INTEL ON LIQUID COOLING FOR SERVERS AND DATACENTERS; 12/03/2018 – Broadcom Gives Notice, and Street Debates Potential Intel Take-Out — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – Ionic Delivers Preview Release Of Secure Files Hardened With Intel® Data Guard At RSA Conference; 09/03/2018 – Intel downplays report of interest in Broadcom; 08/05/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF INTEL FOR “LOCAL INTERCONNECT FOR GROUP IV SOURCE/DRAIN REGIONS” (AMERICAN INVENTORS); 30/04/2018 – Intel Saffron AI Speeds Issue Resolution for Manufacturing, Software and Aerospace; 26/04/2018 – Tesla’s Autopilot Hit With More Turmoil as Leader Departs for Intel; 02/04/2018 – DDN Named Datacenter Platform Partner of the Year at Intel Technology Partner Awards, Recognizing its Market Leadership at; 02/04/2018 – APPLE PLANS TO USE ITS OWN CHIPS IN MACS FROM 2020, REPLACING INTEL – BLOOMBERG; 09/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the March 12, 2018 Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Intel Corporation

Banc Funds Co Llc decreased its stake in Seacoast Banking Corporation Of Florida (SBCF) by 8.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banc Funds Co Llc sold 42,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.98% . The hedge fund held 438,639 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.56 million, down from 481,569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banc Funds Co Llc who had been investing in Seacoast Banking Corporation Of Florida for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $25.28. About 115,673 shares traded. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) has declined 5.69% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SBCF News: 25/04/2018 – Sen. Hassan: Seacoast Online Editorial: Hospital’s opioid treatment program shows great promise; 04/05/2018 – DJ Seacoast Commerce Banc Holdings, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCBH); 21/05/2018 – Seacoast Banking Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 21/04/2018 – DJ Seacoast Banking Corporation of Flo, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBCF); 26/04/2018 – Seacoast Banking of FL 1Q EPS 38c; 04/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Preformed Line Products, Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida, NMI, TravelCente; 11/04/2018 – NH Dept of AMF: April 20-22: Annie’s Project Weekend Retreat-Seacoast Alnoba, Kensington Overnight participants, $100 all; 20/03/2018 Sen. Hassan: Seacoast Online: Senator Hassan: Women deserve medical facts, not falsehoods; 05/04/2018 – Sen. Hassan: Senator Hassan Visits Seacoast Science Center, Emphasizes Importance of Combating Climate Change and Protecting Ne; 04/04/2018 – Seacoast Banking Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy, which manages about $92.50M and $74.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 26,137 shares to 27,737 shares, valued at $870,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cara Therapeutics Inc by 22,626 shares in the quarter, for a total of 131,425 shares, and has risen its stake in Alps Etf Tr (AMLP).

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.18 EPS, down 15.71% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.23 billion for 9.95 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.32% EPS growth.

Banc Funds Co Llc, which manages about $1.41 billion and $1.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sterling Bancorp Inc. by 132,100 shares to 563,100 shares, valued at $5.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centric Financial Corporation by 70,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 633,087 shares, and has risen its stake in Southern First Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST).

Analysts await Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, up 35.14% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.37 per share. SBCF’s profit will be $25.73M for 12.64 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.