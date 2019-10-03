Banc Funds Co Has Cut Its First Midwest Bancorp (FMBI) Holding by $787,180; Profund Advisors Has Decreased Its Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) by $1.17 Million as Share Price Declined

Banc Funds Co Llc decreased its stake in First Midwest Bancorp Inc. (FMBI) by 10.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banc Funds Co Llc sold 39,359 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.10% . The hedge fund held 321,379 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.58M, down from 360,738 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banc Funds Co Llc who had been investing in First Midwest Bancorp Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $18.65. About 103,253 shares traded. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) has declined 19.08% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FMBI News: 24/04/2018 – FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 38C; 21/05/2018 – FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP PLANS 7% NET REDUCTION OF WORKFORCE; 24/04/2018 – First Midwest Bancorp 1Q Net $33.5M; 24/04/2018 – First Midwest Bancorp 1Q EPS 33c; 26/04/2018 – FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP INC FMBI.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $26; 21/05/2018 – FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP – “DELIVERING EXCELLENCE” INITIATIVE ALSO INCLUDES CONSOLIDATION OR CLOSING OF 19 LOCATIONS ACROSS COMPANY’S FOOTPRINT; 25/04/2018 – First Midwest Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals

Profund Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX) by 7.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Profund Advisors Llc sold 6,390 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 81,320 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.91M, down from 87,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Profund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.16% or $3.6 during the last trading session, reaching $170.31. About 467,361 shares traded. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has declined 4.47% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTX News: 04/04/2018 – Q-STATE BIOSCIENCES – PER TERMS OF DEAL, CO TO RECEIVE UPFRONT & RESEARCH SUPPORT, ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE RESEARCH, DEVELOPMENT & SALES MILESTONES; 26/04/2018 – VERTEX 1Q SYMDEKO REV. $34M, EST. $32.5M; 30/05/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS VERTEX AEROSPACE SERVICES CORPORATION TO RATING ‘B’; 16/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Vertex Securities for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 19/03/2018 – VERTEX RESOURCE GROUP – ANTICIPATES PRICING AND MARGIN OF ITS SERVICES TO IMPROVE SLIGHTLY IN 2018; 04/05/2018 – Watchdog says Vertex cystic fibrosis drugs are not cost effective, but company calls analysis a ‘sham’; 01/05/2018 – L3 SIGNS PACT TO SELL VERTEX AEROSPACE TO AMERICAN INDUSTRIAL P; 03/04/2018 – Vertex Tech Promises Joy of Fast Flight – Metres Above Sea; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Pharmaceuticals Adds Shire, Exits Vertex; 09/04/2018 – Mass. governor defends Vertex drug pricing, saying ‘innovation is expensive’

Analysts await Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.86 EPS, up 13.16% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.76 per share. VRTX’s profit will be $221.05 million for 49.51 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual EPS reported by Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.13% negative EPS growth.

Profund Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.85B and $2.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 4,279 shares to 42,407 shares, valued at $3.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 26,076 shares in the quarter, for a total of 115,309 shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.36, from 1.53 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 45 investors sold VRTX shares while 178 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 235.36 million shares or 0.60% less from 236.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Banc Funds Co Llc, which manages about $1.41B and $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in River City Bank by 2,800 shares to 15,607 shares, valued at $2.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lighthouse Bank (LGHT) by 38,507 shares in the quarter, for a total of 114,502 shares, and has risen its stake in Allegiance Bancshares Inc..

Analysts await First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.50 EPS, up 8.70% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.46 per share. FMBI’s profit will be $54.64 million for 9.33 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 17 investors sold FMBI shares while 50 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 88.79 million shares or 3.46% more from 85.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.