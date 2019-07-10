Banc Funds Co Has Cut Its Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC) Stake by $1.92 Million as Stock Declined; Nbt Bank N A Position In At&T (T) Was Raised

Banc Funds Co Llc decreased its stake in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (EFSC) by 35.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banc Funds Co Llc sold 47,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.91% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 88,625 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.61 million, down from 136,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banc Funds Co Llc who had been investing in Enterprise Financial Services Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $40.84. About 74,419 shares traded. Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) has declined 21.69% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.12% the S&P500. Some Historical EFSC News: 15/03/2018 – FERC Policy Revision to Have No Material Impact to Enterprise Fincl Results; 24/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Bryn Mawr Bank, Whitestone REIT, Surgery Partners, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital, Enterprise Fin; 22/03/2018 – Enterprise Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 23/04/2018 – Enterprise Fincl Services 1Q EPS 90c; 25/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP EFSC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM $55; 15/03/2018 FERC Policy Revision to Have No Material Impact to Enterprise Financial Results; 21/04/2018 – DJ Enterprise Financial Services Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EFSC); 23/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP QTRLY CORE SHR $0.84; 22/03/2018 – SixThirty Welcomes New Partners; 07/05/2018 – Enterprise Financial Presenting at Conference May 9

Nbt Bank N A increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 12.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbt Bank N A bought 13,915 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 124,692 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.91 million, up from 110,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbt Bank N A who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $33.54. About 30.28 million shares traded or 8.73% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 18/04/2018 – Alleged ‘robocall’ mastermind denies wrongdoing before U.S. Senate; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Top Washington Official Out Over Hiring of Trump’s Lawyer; 23/04/2018 – New York Post: AT&T, Verizon investigated for anti-trust violations; 03/04/2018 – Taco Bell Continues Value Push With Craveable New $1 Items; 08/05/2018 – AT&T Paid Trump Lawyer for ‘Insights’ on Administration; 20/03/2018 – AT&T and Time Warner Battle the DOJ (Video); 12/04/2018 – QATAR BOND TRANCHES INCLUDE $3 BLN MATURING IN 2028, PRICED AT T PLUS 170 BASIS POINTS; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Top Washington Lobbyist Exits Over `Mistake’ on Cohen Deal; 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-AT&T HEAD OF EXTERNAL AND LEGISLATIVE AFFAIRS BOB QUINN IS RETIRING -MEMO; 20/03/2018 – AT&T-Time Warner Trial Tip-Off Postponed by Snow

Nbt Bank N A, which manages about $549.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (NYSE:V) by 3,936 shares to 11,368 shares, valued at $1.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Midcap Spdr Trust Series 1 (MDY) by 1,779 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,144 shares, and cut its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Logan Management holds 1.54% or 800,800 shares. Diligent Investors Ltd Com holds 1.51% or 84,614 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Agf has invested 1.28% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 10 invested 0.22% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Centre Asset Limited Com owns 300,660 shares or 2.45% of their US portfolio. Clearbridge Limited Liability reported 14.58M shares. Goelzer Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 395,618 shares. St Johns Management Company Ltd Liability Corporation holds 14,290 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Moreover, Natixis has 0.56% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Convergence Investment Prtnrs Ltd reported 1% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Sequoia Advisors Limited Company holds 0.22% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 85,470 shares. First National Trust Com reported 127,525 shares. Wasatch Advsr Inc, Utah-based fund reported 195,465 shares. Keystone Financial Planning holds 227,601 shares. Lockheed Martin Invest Com invested in 49,910 shares.

Banc Funds Co Llc, which manages about $1.41B and $1.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) by 379,583 shares to 1.53 million shares, valued at $17.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enterprise Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) by 31,252 shares in the quarter, for a total of 255,092 shares, and has risen its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares Inc..

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 13 investors sold EFSC shares while 56 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 18.60 million shares or 5.20% more from 17.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornercap Inv Counsel Inc owns 40,870 shares. 13,518 are owned by Sg Americas Secs. Duncker Streett &, Missouri-based fund reported 4,500 shares. Northern accumulated 422,190 shares. Creative Planning reported 39,806 shares stake. Moreover, Maltese Mgmt Ltd Company has 0.34% invested in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) for 110,037 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas invested in 0.02% or 37,000 shares. 211,387 were accumulated by Deprince Race Zollo. Captrust Fincl reported 0% stake. Price T Rowe Inc Md owns 17,447 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. The North Carolina-based Sterling Capital has invested 0.01% in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC). Ameritas Invest Prns Incorporated holds 0% or 1,978 shares. Los Angeles Capital Management And Equity Rech accumulated 0% or 7,792 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC). Principal Financial Gru reported 13,921 shares.

Analysts await Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, up 8.14% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.86 per share. EFSC’s profit will be $24.89M for 10.98 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Enterprise Financial Services Corp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.20% EPS growth.