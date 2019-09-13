Banc Funds Co Has Cut Its Eagle Bancorp (EGBN) Holding by $1.24 Million; Slm (SLM) Holder Carlson Capital LP Has Trimmed Its Position by $3.06 Million

Carlson Capital LP decreased its stake in Slm Corp (SLM) by 19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital LP sold 340,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.71% . The hedge fund held 1.45 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.09M, down from 1.79 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital LP who had been investing in Slm Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $9.33. About 1.34M shares traded. SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) has declined 19.38% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.38% the S&P500. Some Historical SLM News: 22/03/2018 – SLM SOLUTIONS AM3D.DE : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 06/04/2018 – VALUEACT CAPITAL MASTER FUND-DISCUSSION WITH SLM CORP’S BOARD MAY INCLUDE BOARD COMPOSITION,IF VALUEACT CAPITAL EMPLOYEE TO BE ON BOARD, AMONG OTHERS; 25/04/2018 – Sallie Mae Recognized as a Leader in Board Diversity; 06/04/2018 – ValueAct Has Had Talks With SLM Officers and Directors; 23/04/2018 – SLM CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME OF $333 MLN, UP 24 PERCENT; 06/04/2018 – VALUEACT CAPITAL MASTER FUND – HAVE HAD & ANTICIPATE HAVING FURTHER DISCUSSIONS WITH OFFICERS & DIRECTORS OF SLM CORP; 30/03/2018 – Fitch Upgrades SLM to BB+ From BB; 23/04/2018 – SLM CORP – EXPECTS 2018 FULL-YEAR DILUTED CORE EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.99 – $1.01; 11/05/2018 – Sallie Mae Recognized for Efforts to Help Families Plan and Pay for College; 16/04/2018 – Governor Carney, Senators Carper and Coons, and Representative Blunt Rochester Celebrate Sallie Mae’s Commitment to Add New

Banc Funds Co Llc decreased its stake in Eagle Bancorp Inc. (EGBN) by 12.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banc Funds Co Llc sold 23,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.71% . The hedge fund held 163,777 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.87M, down from 186,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banc Funds Co Llc who had been investing in Eagle Bancorp Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $45.49. About 194,850 shares traded. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) has declined 26.24% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical EGBN News: 05/04/2018 – Fed St Louis: Eagle Bank President Joins St. Louis Fed’s Little Rock Branch Board; 02/04/2018 – Eagle Bancorp Announces Earnings Call On April 19, 2018; 05/03/2018 Eagle Bancorp, Inc. Announces the Appointment of Norman R. Pozez to Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors; 18/04/2018 – EAGLE BANCORP 1Q NON-INTEREST INCOME $5.3M; 12/03/2018 – EagleBank Announces Five-Year Partnership with D.C. United; 21/04/2018 – DJ Eagle Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EGBN); 14/03/2018 – Eagle Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – EAGLE BANCORP 1Q EPS $1.04, EST. $1.04; 19/04/2018 – Time for Ron Paul $EGBN to come clean on this conference call about all the loans to his companies and his “blind” trust. Also, what contact has the bank had with federal agencies?; 05/03/2018 – Eagle Bancorp (Maryland) Names Norman Pozez as Vice Chairman

Banc Funds Co Llc, which manages about $1.41 billion and $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Byline Bancorp Inc. by 36,021 shares to 521,906 shares, valued at $9.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) by 559,170 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.64M shares, and has risen its stake in Equity Bancshares Inc..

More notable recent Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Class Action Alert – OASM, EGBN & MMM – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Eagle Bancorp, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “UPCOMING DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Eagle Bancorp, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC is Investigating Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ: EGBN) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Eagle Bancorp Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “OASM, EGBN & MMM – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Shareholders of Class Actions – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Analysts await Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.06 EPS, down 6.19% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.13 per share. EGBN’s profit will be $37.61 million for 10.73 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual EPS reported by Eagle Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.85% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 17 investors sold EGBN shares while 51 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 24.77 million shares or 3.59% less from 25.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 13,572 are owned by Citigroup. Carroll Financial Associates owns 15 shares. Los Angeles Management And Equity Rech reported 5,222 shares. Private Harbour Inv Management & Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 16,402 shares. Second Curve Ltd Company owns 90,000 shares. Sei Com reported 0.01% stake. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN). Mason Street Advsrs has invested 0.01% in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN). Capital Fincl Advisers Lc invested in 0.02% or 50,582 shares. State Street Corporation reported 1.10 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. Raymond James & Assocs holds 0% of its portfolio in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) for 5,957 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 95 shares or 0% of the stock. 61,586 were accumulated by Eagle Asset Management. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio stated it has 74,934 shares. Fmr Ltd Com invested in 696 shares.

More notable recent SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Residency Interviews for Aspiring Doctors Can Mean Unexpected Expenses; Funding From Sallie Mae Can Help Cover Costs – Business Wire” on September 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “SLM Corporation (SLM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 05, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is it Worth Holding on to Sallie Mae (SLM) Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on March 11, 2019. More interesting news about SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Stocks That Could Help You Send Your Kids to College – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Investigate SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) At US$10.13? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Analysts await SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, up 8.70% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.23 per share. SLM’s profit will be $106.65 million for 9.33 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual earnings per share reported by SLM Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.35% negative EPS growth.