Banc Funds Co Has Boosted Its Position in Unity Bancorp (UNTY) as Stock Declined; Chevron New (CVX) Holder Sunbelt Securities Upped Stake by $695,073 as Valuation Rose

Sunbelt Securities Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 24.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sunbelt Securities Inc bought 5,651 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 28,542 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.52M, up from 22,891 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $221.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $116.87. About 2.61M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Focusing on Cutting Costs, Delivering Production Growth From Gorgon and Wheatstone LNG Projects in Australia; 07/05/2018 – KAZAKHSTAN’S TENGIZCHEVROIL PLANS TO CUT OIL OUTPUT AT ITS TENGIZ OILFIELD BY 500,000 T IN AUG AND BY 380,000 T IN OCT DUE TO PLANNED MAINTENANCE -ENERGY MINISTRY; 05/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CHEVRON CVX.N CONSIDERS VARIOUS FUNDING OPTIONS AS IT PUSHES AHEAD WITH CANADA LNG PROJECT; 24/05/2018 – Sea-Land Chemical Company and Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP Expand Distribution Relationship to Include Normal Alpha; 25/05/2018 – Storm Alberto triggers oil worker evacuation in U.S. Gulf; 07/03/2018 – CVX: WOULD HAVE SIGNIFICANT PERMIAN INVESTMENTS EVEN W/ $30 OIL; 28/05/2018 – CHEVRON RESTORES PRODUCTION ON BLIND FAITH, PETRONIUS OFFSHORE PLATFORMS AFTER STORM ALBERTO; 05/03/2018 – Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 16/05/2018 – CHEVRON, PTTEP, MUBADALA, TOTAL, OMV SUBMIT THAI AUCTION DOCS; 05/03/2018 – S. John Tilak: Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project | w/ @ErnestScheyder @davidj_french

Banc Funds Co Llc increased its stake in Unity Bancorp Inc. (UNTY) by 3.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banc Funds Co Llc bought 24,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.86% . The hedge fund held 832,832 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.72M, up from 808,032 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banc Funds Co Llc who had been investing in Unity Bancorp Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $207.22M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $19.12. About 2,499 shares traded. Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) has declined 14.77% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UNTY News: 29/03/2018 – UNITY BANK SAYS HELD TALKS WITH MILOST AS PROSPECTIVE INVESTOR; 26/04/2018 – Unity Bancorp Declares 17% Increase in Cash Dividend; 27/03/2018 – MILOST ENDS $1B FUNDING FOR NIGERIA’S UNITY BANK AFTER THREATS; 26/04/2018 – UNITY BANCORP INC UNTY.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.07/SHR; 21/03/2018 UNITY BANK – SAYS NOT REACHED ANY AGREEMENT WITH MILOST, IN RESPONSE TO MEDIA SPECULATION THAT MILOST TO INVEST $1 BLN IN UNITY; 21/03/2018 – UNITY BANK PLC – IN TALKS WITH A NUMBER OF INVESTORS AND HAS NOT CONCLUDED AN INVESTMENT TRANSACTION; 27/03/2018 – MILOST COMMENTS ON UNITY BANK IN STATEMENT; 26/03/2018 – Milost Global Addresses the Business Day Nigeria False Claims and Terminates the Unity Bank Transaction; 10/05/2018 – Unity Bank is Top Ranked New Jersey Community Bank on American Banker Magazine’s Top 200 List; 27/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-Nigeria’s Unity Bank in talks to sell stake to foreign investors – CEO

Sunbelt Securities Inc, which manages about $158.18 million and $200.02 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,440 shares to 2,024 shares, valued at $490,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IDV) by 74,786 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,599 shares, and cut its stake in Agnc Invt Corp.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Chevron Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chevron says Venezuela events may have ‘significant impacts’ – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Shareholders Booked A 14% Gain In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chevron: A Solid Investment Option – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Plante Moran Fin Advisors accumulated 7,644 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Hyman Charles D, a Florida-based fund reported 104,172 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi accumulated 130,689 shares. First Republic Inv Mngmt reported 1.67 million shares. Rmsincerbeaux Mngmt Ltd Company holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 4,750 shares. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc, a Nebraska-based fund reported 87,448 shares. Df Dent Inc accumulated 0.03% or 10,453 shares. 877,000 were reported by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. Williams Jones Limited reported 141,568 shares. Douglass Winthrop holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 64,062 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Bk has 0.76% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Mechanics National Bank Trust Department has invested 2.87% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Fiduciary reported 208,135 shares or 0.69% of all its holdings. Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.24% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 493,524 shares. City Trust Com Fl stated it has 1.82% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

Banc Funds Co Llc, which manages about $1.41B and $1.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM) by 153,418 shares to 1.04 million shares, valued at $34.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Guaranty Bancshares Inc. (GNTY) by 45,477 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,555 shares, and cut its stake in Presidio Bank (PDOB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.75, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold UNTY shares while 8 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 5.26 million shares or 2.84% more from 5.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 33 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Northern Tru Corporation holds 89,060 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 8,300 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Lc owns 2,467 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership invested in 0% or 159,883 shares. Vanguard Group reported 334,411 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Endicott Mngmt Comm holds 660,635 shares or 12.2% of its portfolio. Banc Funds Ltd Company accumulated 832,832 shares. Legal & General Group Plc reported 0% of its portfolio in Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY). Wellington Management Group Inc Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 599,432 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 1,637 shares. Bridgeway Management holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) for 55,500 shares. 12,099 are held by California State Teachers Retirement Systems. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 11,106 shares in its portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems has 0% invested in Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY).