Banc Funds Co Decreased Washington Trust Bancorp (WASH) Position by $473,200; Menlo Advisors Has Trimmed Its Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stake by $2.43 Million; Market Value Declined

Menlo Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 32.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menlo Advisors Llc analyzed 44,965 shares as the company's stock declined 0.32% . The hedge fund held 93,988 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.14M, down from 138,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menlo Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $207.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $48.84. About 16.07 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500.

Banc Funds Co Llc decreased its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. (WASH) by 25.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banc Funds Co Llc analyzed 9,100 shares as the company's stock declined 1.88% . The hedge fund held 26,075 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.36 million, down from 35,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banc Funds Co Llc who had been investing in Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $857.26 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $49.19. About 21,671 shares traded. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) has declined 15.01% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.01% the S&P500.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Everett Harris Ca holds 15,396 shares. 23,102 are owned by Adirondack. Hm Payson Communication reported 1.64% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Allstate, a Illinois-based fund reported 444,145 shares. Oxbow Limited Liability Co owns 6,038 shares. First Natl Bank has 191,925 shares. Bonness Enter Incorporated holds 2.72% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 79,700 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt has 3.52 million shares. Pictet And Cie (Europe) reported 4,070 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 8.37M shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership reported 21.41M shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 214,700 shares or 0.62% of its portfolio. Lockheed Martin Invest Management Co holds 0.71% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 284,950 shares. Harding Loevner Limited Partnership holds 845 shares. 102,739 are owned by Legacy Cap Prtn.

Menlo Advisors Llc, which manages about $236.63 million and $145.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Madison Square Garden Co Cl A by 1,995 shares to 18,494 shares, valued at $5.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14B for 16.50 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.96 EPS, down 4.95% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.01 per share. WASH’s profit will be $16.73 million for 12.81 P/E if the $0.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual EPS reported by Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.03% negative EPS growth.

Since May 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $26,500 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 9 investors sold WASH shares while 30 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 10.09 million shares or 1.24% more from 9.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Massachusetts-based Barry Investment Advisors Llc has invested 0.08% in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH). 8,596 are owned by Aqr Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com. 72,172 were accumulated by New England Rech & Mngmt Incorporated. Manufacturers Life Ins The invested in 0.03% or 448,727 shares. Franklin Res owns 702,748 shares. Raymond James & stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH). Fmr Ltd Liability holds 129 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Us Financial Bank De accumulated 215 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0% or 266,149 shares. Teton Advsrs Inc owns 60,720 shares. Cwm Limited Liability reported 0% stake. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp accumulated 727,492 shares. Philadelphia Com, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 39,398 shares. Vanguard Gp accumulated 0% or 758,831 shares. Tower Research Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) invested in 2 shares or 0% of the stock.

Banc Funds Co Llc, which manages about $1.41B and $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. by 87,800 shares to 266,652 shares, valued at $3.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Business Bank (AMBZ) by 12,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 154,454 shares, and has risen its stake in Equity Bancshares Inc..