Banc Funds Co Decreased Its Bsb Bancorp (BLMT) Position; Fil LTD Upped Juniper Networks (JNPR) Holding By $17.63 Million

Fil Ltd increased Juniper Networks Inc (JNPR) stake by 11.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fil Ltd acquired 678,228 shares as Juniper Networks Inc (JNPR)’s stock declined 2.77%. The Fil Ltd holds 6.37 million shares with $168.60M value, up from 5.69M last quarter. Juniper Networks Inc now has $8.41B valuation. The stock decreased 4.46% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $24.33. About 1.97M shares traded. Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) has risen 2.74% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.74% the S&P500. Some Historical JNPR News: 01/05/2018 – JUNIPER 1Q ADJ EPS 28C, EST. 26C; 07/03/2018 – Juniper Networks Named a Leader in Hardware Platforms for Software-Defined Networking Report; 01/05/2018 – Juniper Networks 1Q Rev $1.08B; 30/05/2018 – Juniper Research: eSports & Let’s Plays Go Global: 850 Million People to Watch Games Content by 2022; 30/04/2018 – Juniper Payments Announces New Management Appointments; 20/03/2018 – Cyber Threat Alliance Welcomes Juniper Networks as Newest Member; 25/04/2018 – Juniper Networks Delivers the Only Multicloud-Ready Orchestration and Analytics Platform for any Cloud and any Workload across Multivendor Environments with Contrail Enterprise Multicloud; 29/05/2018 – NCP engineering Releases Exclusive Remote Access Client 11.1 and the Exclusive Remote Access Management Server 5.0 for Juniper Networks’ SRX Series; 24/04/2018 – Juniper Research: Digital Therapeutics Adoption to Soar, Treating 130 Million Sufferers of Chronic Conditions by 2023; 26/05/2018 – M2 EquityBites: Source Photonics gets Juniper Networks Supplier of the Year Award

Banc Funds Co Llc decreased Bsb Bancorp Inc. (BLMT) stake by 87.84% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Banc Funds Co Llc sold 690,900 shares as Bsb Bancorp Inc. (BLMT)’s stock 0.00%. The Banc Funds Co Llc holds 95,665 shares with $3.14 million value, down from 786,565 last quarter. Bsb Bancorp Inc. now has $ valuation. It closed at $32.84 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BLMT News: 19/04/2018 DJ BSB Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BLMT); 19/04/2018 – BSB Bancorp 1Q EPS 64c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 15 investors sold BLMT shares while 15 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 3.01 million shares or 32.43% less from 4.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis accumulated 39,182 shares. Financial Bank Of America De stated it has 56,058 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 40,842 shares. State Street Corporation reported 25,563 shares stake. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 115,950 shares. Pecaut And stated it has 0.4% in BSB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMT). Blackrock has 0% invested in BSB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMT). Twin Focus Cap invested 0.12% in BSB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMT). Paloma Partners Mngmt Company owns 10,950 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 0% invested in BSB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMT) for 7,000 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% in BSB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMT) or 2,779 shares. Moreover, Retail Bank Of Mellon has 0% invested in BSB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMT). Capstone Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 16,716 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 11,200 shares. The Texas-based Dimensional Fund Lp has invested 0% in BSB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMT).

Banc Funds Co Llc increased Sb One Bancorp stake by 118,800 shares to 792,978 valued at $17.22 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Private Bancorp Of America Inc. stake by 33,391 shares and now owns 434,309 shares. First Choice Bancorp was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Juniper Networks has $2800 highest and $20 lowest target. $25.50’s average target is 4.81% above currents $24.33 stock price. Juniper Networks had 9 analyst reports since March 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Piper Jaffray on Tuesday, March 5. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, March 5 with “Sell”.

Fil Ltd decreased Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) stake by 56,402 shares to 18,689 valued at $948,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) stake by 454,877 shares and now owns 492,437 shares. Fidelity Natl Information Sv (NYSE:FIS) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 32 investors sold JNPR shares while 112 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 310.11 million shares or 0.87% more from 307.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Synovus Fincl reported 3,342 shares. Envestnet Asset Management Inc invested in 123,988 shares or 0% of the stock. 13,742 were reported by Saturna. Ironwood Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). Moreover, Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Management has 0.11% invested in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). Gulf Int Bankshares (Uk) Limited holds 0.04% or 78,085 shares in its portfolio. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Co reported 3,700 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Us Comml Bank De owns 12,188 shares. Citadel invested in 0% or 243,574 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Co reported 465,917 shares stake. Cambridge Research holds 120,704 shares. Moreover, Natixis has 0.04% invested in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). Cleararc Incorporated holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) for 8,429 shares. First Citizens Financial Bank And Trust owns 28,644 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co stated it has 0.06% in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR).