Banc Funds Co Decreased Home Federal Bancorp Of Louisiana (HFBL) Holding by $601,741; Stock Rose; York Capital Management Global Advisors Trimmed F M C (FMC) Stake by $53.64 Million

Banc Funds Co Llc decreased its stake in Home Federal Bancorp Inc. Of Louisiana (HFBL) by 27.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banc Funds Co Llc sold 19,411 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.71% . The hedge fund held 50,145 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60M, down from 69,556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banc Funds Co Llc who had been investing in Home Federal Bancorp Inc. Of Louisiana for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.09 million market cap company. The stock decreased 8.51% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $32.02. About 635 shares traded. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) has risen 22.33% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical HFBL News: 26/04/2018 – Home Federal Bancorp (LA) 3Q EPS 54c; 11/04/2018 Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Announces Declaration of Quarterly Cash Dividend; 22/04/2018 – DJ Home Federal Bancorp Inc of Louis, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HFBL); 11/04/2018 – Home Federal Bancorp (LA) Declares Dividend of 12c; 26/04/2018 – Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Reports Results of Operations for the Three and Nine Months Ended March 31, 2018; 26/04/2018 – HOME FEDERAL BANCORP INC OF LOUISIANA QTRLY SHR $0.54

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in F M C Corp (FMC) by 47.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc sold 705,794 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.26% . The hedge fund held 773,295 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.41M, down from 1.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in F M C Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $88.32. About 1.60 million shares traded or 41.34% up from the average. FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) has risen 11.86% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.86% the S&P500. Some Historical FMC News: 29/03/2018 – FMC Corp.: Agricultural Solutions 1Q Boosted by Strong Customer Demand, Lower Operating Costs; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT EXITED AET, NXPI, FMC, HON, RSPP IN 1Q: 13F; 02/05/2018 – FMC Corporation 1Q EPS $1.96; 08/05/2018 – FMC Corp at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – Soda Ash: 2018 World Market Outlook and Forecast up to 2022 Featuring Solvay Chemicals, Tata Chemicals, FMC Wyoming, Tangshan Sanyou & Shandong Haihua – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/03/2018 – FMC Corporation Names Andrew Sandifer Financial Chief, Treasurer; 21/05/2018 – FMC Announces Leadership Appointments; 25/04/2018 – Federal Maritime: Commissioner Dye Represents FMC at US-China Bilateral Maritime Consultations; 09/03/2018 – PELAMBRES UNION REJECTS ANTOFAGASTA WAGE OFFER IN CHILE: FMC; 17/05/2018 – FMC AG FMEG.DE – HAS APPOINTED DIETER SCHENK AS NEW CHAIRMAN OF SUPERVISORY BOARD

Banc Funds Co Llc, which manages about $1.41B and $1.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) by 16,161 shares to 634,155 shares, valued at $13.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Peoples Bancorp by 3,241 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,237 shares, and has risen its stake in Southern First Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 0 investors sold HFBL shares while 3 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 2 raised stakes. 317,915 shares or 5.83% less from 337,598 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fj Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 121,471 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Moreover, Banc Funds Communication Limited Liability Company has 0.12% invested in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) for 50,145 shares. Blackrock Inc holds 253 shares. Moreover, Seizert Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) for 14,558 shares. Firefly Value Prtn Ltd Partnership reported 0.22% stake. Fincl Bank Of America De owns 1 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer Close Limited Liability has 1.29% invested in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) for 38,329 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 301 shares. Wellington Management Grp Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0% stake. Alliancebernstein LP stated it has 11,590 shares.

