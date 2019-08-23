Banc Funds Co Decreased By $22.11 Million Its Bsb Bancorp (BLMT) Stake; Hrt Financial Trimmed Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) Holding

Banc Funds Co Llc decreased Bsb Bancorp Inc. (BLMT) stake by 87.84% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Banc Funds Co Llc sold 690,900 shares as Bsb Bancorp Inc. (BLMT)’s stock 0.00%. The Banc Funds Co Llc holds 95,665 shares with $3.14 million value, down from 786,565 last quarter. Bsb Bancorp Inc. now has $ valuation. It closed at $32.84 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BLMT News: 19/04/2018 DJ BSB Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BLMT); 19/04/2018 – BSB Bancorp 1Q EPS 64c

Hrt Financial Llc decreased Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) stake by 87.81% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hrt Financial Llc sold 139,705 shares as Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD)’s stock declined 1.74%. The Hrt Financial Llc holds 19,386 shares with $352,000 value, down from 159,091 last quarter. Vodafone Group Plc New now has $49.67B valuation. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $18.5. About 1.41M shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 09/05/2018 – TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND CEO: VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL WOULD ALSO CREATE DE FACTO FIXED-LINE DUOPOLY IN GERMANY; 09/03/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L : BERNSTEIN CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone-Liberty deal would create cable monopoly – Telefonica Deutschland; 15/05/2018 – VODAFONE’S VOD.L COLAO SAYS WILL BE WORKING FLAT OUT UNTIL OCTOBER, SAYS FRANKLY HAS NO PLANS AFTER THAT; 09/05/2018 – UNITYMEDIA GMBH (“UNITYMEDIA”), UNITYMEDIA HESSEN GMBH & CO. KG (“UNITYMEDIA HESSEN”) AND UNITYMEDIA NRW GMBH (“UNITYMEDIA NRW”) ANNOUNCE AGREEMENT TO SELL THE UNITYMEDIA GROUP (AS DEFINED BELOW) TO…; 26/04/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE HAS BECOME A PREMIUM PARTNER OF ESL, WORLD’S LARGEST ESPORTS COMPANY, AND WILL SPONSOR ESL’S FLAGSHIP EVENT SERIES: INTEL® EXTREME MASTERS, ESL ONE AND ESL PRO…; 09/05/2018 – UPC Holding BV (“UPC Holding”), UPCB Finance IV Limited (“UPCB lV”) and UPCB Finance Vll Limited (“UPCB Vll”) announce agreement to sell certain assets to Vodafone Group plc (“Vodafone”); 27/05/2018 – Business Std.in: DoT may ask Idea to liberalise spectrum held by Vodafone worth Rs 45 bn; 30/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM TRANSACTION TO FUND ACQUISITION OF LIBERTY GLOBAL’S OPERATIONS IN GERMANY, CZECH REPUBLIC, HUNGARY, ROMANIA; 09/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE TELEKOM CEO SAYS VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL `UNACCEPTABLE’

Hrt Financial Llc increased Aarons Inc (NYSE:AAN) stake by 9,889 shares to 20,397 valued at $1.07M in 2019Q1. It also upped Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) stake by 3,212 shares and now owns 5,217 shares. Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) was raised too.

Banc Funds Co Llc increased Lakeland Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) stake by 286,852 shares to 1.42 million valued at $21.20M in 2019Q1. It also upped First Western Financial Inc. stake by 74,811 shares and now owns 558,907 shares. Carolina Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CARO) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 15 investors sold BLMT shares while 15 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 3.01 million shares or 32.43% less from 4.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers reported 11,666 shares stake. Vanguard has invested 0% in BSB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMT). Goldman Sachs holds 0% or 13,484 shares in its portfolio. Basswood Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.12% of its portfolio in BSB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMT). Paloma Management Company reported 10,950 shares stake. Bessemer Inc owns 4,400 shares. Boothbay Fund Mgmt reported 72,549 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 11,200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 48,174 are owned by Gardner Lewis Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 115,950 shares. Fmr Ltd invested in 0% or 293 shares. Millennium Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% in BSB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMT). Wells Fargo And Co Mn has invested 0% of its portfolio in BSB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMT). California State Teachers Retirement System invested in 13,232 shares or 0% of the stock. Magnetar Fincl Ltd Liability has 102,583 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio.