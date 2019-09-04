Banc Funds Co Cut Its Mercantile Bank (MBWM) Position as Shares Declined; Proshare Advisors Has Cut Electronic Arts (EA) Position by $1.85 Million; Stock Price Declined

Proshare Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 7.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proshare Advisors Llc sold 18,288 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 237,116 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.10 million, down from 255,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proshare Advisors Llc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $94.83. About 2.76M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Operating Cash Flow $1.825B; 23/05/2018 – GAMEFLY: MAIL SUBSCRIPTIONS REMAIN AFTER ELECTRONIC ARTS DEAL; 30/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Size of Board to Be Reduced From 11 members to Nine

Banc Funds Co Llc decreased its stake in Mercantile Bank Corporation (MBWM) by 12.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banc Funds Co Llc sold 153,418 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.65% . The hedge fund held 1.04 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.01 million, down from 1.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banc Funds Co Llc who had been investing in Mercantile Bank Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $486.51M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $30.21. About 21,302 shares traded. Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM) has declined 3.71% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.71% the S&P500. Some Historical MBWM News: 24/04/2018 – Mercantile Bank of Michigan and Abe AI Celebrate #FinHealthMatters Day with Launch of Groundbreaking Financial Management; 21/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for First Foundation, Internap, Mercantile Bank, Diamond Hill Investment Group; 17/04/2018 – MERCANTILE BANK 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 4.06%; 17/04/2018 – Correct: Mercantile Bank 1Q EPS Boosted 10c by Items; 17/04/2018 – Mercantile Bank Corporation Declares Regular Cash Dividend; 24/04/2018 – Mercantile Bank of Michigan and Abe Al Celebrate #FinHealthMatters Day with Launch of Groundbreaking Financial Management Technology; 22/04/2018 – DJ Mercantile Bank Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MBWM); 07/03/2018 MERCANTILE BANK S. AFRICA HAS ABOUT 60 INTERESTED BUYERS: FIN24; 07/03/2018 – Mercantile Bank S. Africa Has About 60 Interested Buyers, Fin24; 17/04/2018 – Mercantile Bank 1Q EPS 66c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Life Ins Of America has 0.01% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). State Street owns 13.01 million shares. Independent Franchise Prtn Llp owns 2.53 million shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca holds 7,131 shares. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Natl Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 2,532 shares. Accuvest Advsr has invested 0.62% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Smithfield Tru accumulated 0% or 165 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 140,985 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Axa invested 0.1% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Kornitzer Capital Mgmt Ks, Kansas-based fund reported 35,780 shares. Bailard accumulated 0.21% or 33,252 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, a Germany-based fund reported 152,028 shares. Rwc Asset Ltd Liability Partnership has 184,000 shares for 0.85% of their portfolio. Synovus Finance holds 1,346 shares.

Proshare Advisors Llc, which manages about $28.14 billion and $16.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cigna Corp New by 3,538 shares to 59,635 shares, valued at $9.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) by 127,851 shares in the quarter, for a total of 814,462 shares, and has risen its stake in Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Analysts await Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.63 EPS, down 21.25% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.8 per share. EA’s profit will be $185.66 million for 37.63 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.26 actual EPS reported by Electronic Arts Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -342.31% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold MBWM shares while 30 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 8.74 million shares or 0.36% more from 8.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street invested 0% in Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM). Charles Schwab Invest holds 105,648 shares. Voya Investment Mgmt Lc holds 7,697 shares. Wedge Management L Limited Partnership Nc accumulated 49,490 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 0% or 3,396 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership stated it has 16,200 shares. Meeder Asset Management Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM). Royal Bank Of Canada invested in 217,208 shares. Moreover, Legal And General Public Ltd Company has 0% invested in Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM). Geode Capital Lc has 0% invested in Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM). Us Bancorp De holds 0% or 4,235 shares. Prelude Mgmt Ltd Co holds 0% or 236 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Gp accumulated 776,037 shares. California Employees Retirement stated it has 0% in Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM). Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 0% or 17,583 shares.

Analysts await Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.64 EPS, up 4.92% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.61 per share. MBWM’s profit will be $10.31 million for 11.80 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Mercantile Bank Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.59% EPS growth.