Banc Funds Co Boosted Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (PMBC) Holding by $1.85 Million; Allstate Continues to Hold Position in At&T (T)

Allstate Corp increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 78.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allstate Corp bought 218,476 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 497,014 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.59 million, up from 278,538 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allstate Corp who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $35.26. About 21.61 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 30/04/2018 – Recode Managing Editor Ed Lee answers AT&T-Time-Warner merger questions on #TooEmbarrassed: transcript; 29/03/2018 – AT&T REPORTS CASH OFFERS FOR 4 SERIES OF NOTES FOR ALL HOLDERS; 10/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S PEGATRON 4938.TW SAYS MARCH SALES AT T$83 BLN; 18/04/2018 – AT&T INC T.N – MADE THIS DECISION BASED ON CURRENT MARKET CONDITIONS; 20/03/2018 – Cox Communications exec expected to be the first witness in AT&T trial; 15/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S PEGATRON SAYS 2017 NET INCOME AT T$16.01 BLN; 15/03/2018 – Houston Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Storied AT&T parcel near River Oaks hits the market; 14/05/2018 – COOLPAD IN TALKS TO SELL PHONES THROUGH VERIZON, SPRINT, AT&T; 18/04/2018 – Time Warner CEO says merger with AT&T needed to compete with internet titans; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Chief Says Hiring Michael Cohen Was a `Big Mistake’

Banc Funds Co Llc increased its stake in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (PMBC) by 36.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banc Funds Co Llc bought 264,284 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.03% . The hedge fund held 988,884 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.54 million, up from 724,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banc Funds Co Llc who had been investing in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $178.74M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $7.6. About 5,381 shares traded. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) has declined 20.82% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.82% the S&P500. Some Historical PMBC News: 23/04/2018 – PACIFIC MERCANTILE BANCORP – NET INTEREST INCOME INCREASED 8.1%, FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 AS COMPARED TO THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017; 03/05/2018 – Pacific Mercantile Bancorp to Participate in the D.A. Davidson Financial Institutions Conference; 29/05/2018 – Pacific Mercantile Bank Provides Financing to Support Vopne Capital’s Equity Investment in RatPac Dimmers; 24/05/2018 – Pacific Mercantile Bank Helps Companies Reduce Payment Processing Costs with eConnect Pay; 25/04/2018 – PACIFIC MERCANTILE BANCORP PMBC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $11 FROM $10.5; 22/05/2018 – Pacific Mercantile Bank Announces New Regional Managers for Newport Beach and Irvine Spectrum Offices; 24/05/2018 – Pacific Mercantile Bancrp Introduces eConnect Pay End-To-End Accounts Payable and Payments Solution; 22/04/2018 – DJ Pacific Mercantile Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PMBC); 11/04/2018 Jim Roby Appointed Director of SBA Lending at Pacific Mercantile Bank; 29/05/2018 – Pacific Mercantile Bank Provides Financing to Support Vopne Capital’s Equity Investment in RatPac Dimmers

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schroder Inv Mngmt Grp Inc Incorporated holds 3.72 million shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. 62,581 are held by Karpas Strategies Limited Liability Corp. Carlton Hofferkamp Jenks Wealth Ltd Liability stated it has 48,145 shares or 0.95% of all its holdings. Pnc Fin Serv Gp reported 11.05 million shares. Petrus Lta invested 0.04% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board accumulated 0.01% or 19,424 shares. American Asset Mngmt owns 37,985 shares. Capwealth Advsrs Ltd Liability owns 10,339 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Korea Invest Corporation reported 4.71 million shares or 0.66% of all its holdings. Murphy Cap Management Inc has invested 0.61% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Yhb Advsr invested 0.15% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). State Farm Mutual Automobile Ins reported 29.88M shares stake. Kistler reported 0.66% stake. Tompkins holds 0.23% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 33,905 shares. 116,322 are held by Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company.

Allstate Corp, which manages about $3.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 45,346 shares to 35,204 shares, valued at $1.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 4,242 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,869 shares, and cut its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Banc Funds Co Llc, which manages about $1.41 billion and $1.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Presidio Bank (PDOB) by 25,000 shares to 51,044 shares, valued at $1.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) by 80,061 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 104,960 shares, and cut its stake in Sbt Bancorp Inc. (SBTB).

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $11,069 activity.