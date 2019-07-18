Banc Funds Co Boosted Its Old Line Bancshares (OLBK) Position by $1.77 Million; Thompson Investment Management Boosted Its Urban Outfitters Com (URBN) Position by $300,092 as Stock Price Declined

Banc Funds Co Llc increased its stake in Old Line Bancshares Inc. (OLBK) by 34.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banc Funds Co Llc bought 73,577 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.76% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 288,263 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.19 million, up from 214,686 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banc Funds Co Llc who had been investing in Old Line Bancshares Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $450.37M market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $26.29. About 19,835 shares traded. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) has declined 26.80% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.23% the S&P500. Some Historical OLBK News: 16/04/2018 News On Bay Bancorp Inc. (BYBK) Now Under OLBK; 17/04/2018 – SNB Rewinds Currency Clock as Old Line in Sand Neared (Correct); 26/04/2018 – Old Line Bank Adds Montgomery County Lending Expert to Growing Team

Thompson Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Urban Outfitters Inc Com (URBN) by 13.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Investment Management Inc bought 10,348 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.93% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 84,590 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.51 million, up from 74,242 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Urban Outfitters Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.31% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $23.27. About 1.86M shares traded. Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) has declined 34.77% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.20% the S&P500. Some Historical URBN News: 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 05/04/2018 – Urban Outfitters: David McCreight to Leave Company; 06/04/2018 – House of the Week: Former Urban Outfitters CEO’s Greenwich Village Abode; 22/05/2018 – Urban Outfitters first-quarter sales beat estimates; 22/05/2018 – Urban Outfitters 1Q Net $41.3M; 23/05/2018 – Afterpay Launches in the U.S. with Urban Outfitters, Anthropologie and Free People; 06/04/2018 – Urban Outfitters at J.P. Morgan Retail Round-Up Forum Apr 12; 05/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: PSMT, URBN, FE & more; 16/04/2018 – Urban Outfitters May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 5 Yrs; 14/03/2018 – Urban Outfitters May Benefit, Industry Best in Almost 4 Years

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 62 investors sold URBN shares while 71 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 73.29 million shares or 7.82% less from 79.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal General Grp Public Limited Company invested in 0% or 119,884 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Company invested 0.03% in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN). Sib Ltd Liability holds 263,038 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Com holds 0.02% in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) or 116,137 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 449,831 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Disciplined Growth Investors Mn accumulated 940,227 shares or 0.49% of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt owns 9 shares. The Texas-based Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 0% in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN). Systematic Mgmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.63% in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN). Morgan Stanley reported 415,847 shares stake. State Of Wisconsin Board owns 80,484 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Edgestream LP has invested 0.28% in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN). Twin Tree Mngmt Limited Partnership stated it has 1,868 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The California-based Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0.01% in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN). Cap Impact Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.49% or 32,881 shares.

Thompson Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.99 billion and $522.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (NYSE:XOM) by 9,645 shares to 204,575 shares, valued at $16.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Masco Corp Com (NYSE:MAS) by 19,350 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 143,217 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 11 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $266,741 activity. Deadrick Stephen J also bought $6,900 worth of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) shares. $28,690 worth of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) shares were bought by Proctor Gregory S JR. On Tuesday, February 26 the insider CORNELSEN JAMES W bought $17,582. MANUEL GAIL D had bought 375 shares worth $10,748 on Friday, February 22. On Wednesday, March 13 Rivest Jeffrey A bought $23,016 worth of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) or 840 shares. GRAHAM THOMAS H bought $54,856 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.79, from 1.95 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 6 investors sold OLBK shares while 26 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 8.52 million shares or 1.05% more from 8.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag has 0% invested in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) for 44,433 shares. Jennison Associates Ltd Liability invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK). Tiaa Cref Investment Ltd Liability Co reported 0% stake. Victory Inc has invested 0% in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK). 38,758 were reported by First Manhattan Com. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 45,000 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 1,769 shares. Penn Capital Mngmt Company accumulated 0.27% or 114,405 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK). Clarivest Asset Management Limited Company, California-based fund reported 25,100 shares. Parametric Associate Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 10,646 shares. The New Jersey-based Bessemer Grp has invested 0% in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK). Metropolitan Life Insur accumulated 0.01% or 6,701 shares. Vanguard Gru holds 665,561 shares. Mendon Cap Advisors invested in 686,871 shares.

Banc Funds Co Llc, which manages about $1.41B and $1.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Seacoast Banking Corporation Of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 42,930 shares to 438,639 shares, valued at $11.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Presidio Bank (PDOB) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,044 shares, and cut its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEMKT:BHB).

