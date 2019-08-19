Banc Funds Co Boosted Its Enterprise Bancorp (EBTC) Holding by $875,056; As Morgan Stanley (Put) (MS) Share Value Declined, Mendon Capital Advisors Trimmed Position by $2.06 Million

Banc Funds Co Llc increased its stake in Enterprise Bancorp Inc. (EBTC) by 13.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banc Funds Co Llc bought 31,252 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The hedge fund held 255,092 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.33 million, up from 223,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banc Funds Co Llc who had been investing in Enterprise Bancorp Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $336.44 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $28.5. About 1,571 shares traded. Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) has declined 19.44% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.44% the S&P500. Some Historical EBTC News: 17/04/2018 – Enterprise Bancorp Declares Dividend of 14.5c; 08/03/2018 Enterprise Bank NJ Announces Fiscal Year End 2017 Results of Operations; 20/04/2018 – DJ Enterprise Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EBTC); 19/04/2018 – Enterprise Bancorp 1Q Net $6.83M; 19/04/2018 – Enterprise Bancorp 1Q EPS 58c; 17/04/2018 – Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (Put) (MS) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp sold 49,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The hedge fund held 49,000 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.07M, down from 98,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in Morgan Stanley (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $40.4. About 2.84M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 05/03/2018 – EUROPEAN INDUSTRIALS: MORGAN STANLEY SEES COMPANIES SUCH AS ELECTROLUX, DOMETIC OR SKF MAY BE MORE SENSITIVE TO TARIFFS ON IMPORTED METALS,HAVING LESS PRICING POWER; 02/04/2018 – Global Equity Sales Advance 13% in 2018, Morgan Stanley Leads; 22/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: Morgan Stanley to hire 80 in Paris after Brexit; 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley executives tamp down enthusiasm on record profit; 28/04/2018 – USGS: M ? – 14km N of Morgan Hill, CA; 18/04/2018 – Goldman and Morgan Stanley Investors Fret Over Capital Returns; 16/04/2018 – Renowned Entrepreneur And Business Leader Judge Graham Signs Exclusive Publishing Deal With Morgan James; Debut Book ‘SCALE with SPEED’ To Be Released This Spring; 17/04/2018 – MORGAN SINDALL GROUP PLC MGNS.L – MORGAN SINDALL GROUP AGREES £2BN PROPERTY DELIVERY JOINT VENTURE; 17/05/2018 – CNO FINANCIAL GROUP INC CNO.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 05/04/2018 – GOL AIRLINES GOL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $13.6 FROM $9.9

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp, which manages about $171.54 million and $823.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Origin Bancorp Inc by 429,586 shares to 546,005 shares, valued at $18.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Veritex Hldgs Inc by 596,805 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.19M shares, and has risen its stake in Bank7 Corp.

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 4.27% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MS’s profit will be $2.02 billion for 8.28 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Corporation reported 315,285 shares stake. The Massachusetts-based Winslow Evans And Crocker has invested 0% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Valueact Holding Lp has 12.17% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 26.23M shares. Grassi Invest Mngmt accumulated 129,200 shares or 0.81% of the stock. First Hawaiian Financial Bank holds 0.17% or 72,923 shares. Burt Wealth Advsrs reported 884 shares. Savant Limited Co holds 9,363 shares. Wellcome Trust Limited (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome Trust holds 5.92% or 8.67 million shares in its portfolio. Montana-based First Interstate Bank has invested 0.09% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Central Retail Bank Tru Company has 0.01% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 820 shares. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc holds 0.54% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 92,450 shares. The Korea-based Mirae Asset Invests has invested 0.21% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Northwestern Mutual Wealth invested in 19,008 shares or 0% of the stock. Ballentine Limited Liability Company accumulated 6,235 shares. Quantbot Techs Ltd Partnership has invested 0.38% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Banc Funds Co Llc, which manages about $1.41B and $1.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) by 70,377 shares to 559,866 shares, valued at $5.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB) by 148,359 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 533,704 shares, and cut its stake in Nicolet Bankshares Inc..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 3 investors sold EBTC shares while 11 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 2.26 million shares or 0.06% more from 2.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Communications holds 30,016 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Renaissance Technology Ltd has invested 0% in Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC). Denali Advsrs Lc has invested 0% in Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC). Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 900 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Banc Funds Communications Lc, Illinois-based fund reported 255,092 shares. Cambridge Advisors has invested 0% in Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC). 13,890 were reported by Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Gru Limited Liability. Blackrock invested in 483,417 shares. Barclays Public Lc has invested 0% in Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC). Mngmt has 0.03% invested in Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC). State Street, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 173,772 shares. 3,800 were accumulated by Bessemer Gru. 60,750 are held by Bridgeway Cap Management. Great West Life Assurance Co Can has invested 0% in Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC). Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt reported 21,547 shares stake.

