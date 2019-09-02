Banc Funds Co Boosted First Bank (FRBA) Holding By $4.18 Million; Shorts at Univar (UNVR) Raised By 12.29%

Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) had an increase of 12.29% in short interest. UNVR’s SI was 10.59M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 12.29% from 9.43M shares previously. With 1.60 million avg volume, 7 days are for Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR)’s short sellers to cover UNVR’s short positions. The stock increased 3.64% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $19.35. About 1.55M shares traded. Univar Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) has declined 18.13% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.13% the S&P500. Some Historical UNVR News: 09/05/2018 – UNIVAR NAMES DAVID JUKES AS PRESIDENT, CEO; 08/05/2018 – UNIVAR INC – CO’S UNIT UNIVAR LTD HAS REACHED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE EARTHOIL A UNIT OF TREATT PLC; 08/05/2018 – UNIVAR REPORTS PACT TO BUY EARTHOIL, NO TERMS; 10/05/2018 – Univar 1Q Adj EPS 42c; 09/05/2018 – Univar: Jukes Succeeds Stephen Newlin as CEO, President; 27/04/2018 – Univar Announces Western Canadian Distribution Agreement with Boss Lubricants; 30/05/2018 – Univar Specialty Consumables to Distribute Purdy Professional Paint Tools; 10/05/2018 – Univar Sees High-Single-Digit Adjusted Ebitda Growth in 2Q; 11/05/2018 – UNIVAR INC – EXPANSION OF DEAL WITH BASF TO INCLUDE CARE CHEMICALS BUSINESS; 10/05/2018 – Univar 1Q Net $65.4M

Banc Funds Co Llc increased First Bank (FRBA) stake by 32.94% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Banc Funds Co Llc acquired 379,583 shares as First Bank (FRBA)’s stock rose 0.71%. The Banc Funds Co Llc holds 1.53 million shares with $17.67M value, up from 1.15 million last quarter. First Bank now has $197.71 million valuation. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $10.56. About 2,129 shares traded. First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) has declined 19.58% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical FRBA News: 23/04/2018 – First Bank NJ: 1Q Return on Avg Assets 1.11% Vs. 0.73% Year Ago; 23/04/2018 – First Bank NJ 1Q EPS 23c; 23/04/2018 – First Bank NJ: 1Q Total Deposits $1.2B, Up 27.4% Vs. Year Ago; 19/04/2018 – DJ First Bank, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRBA); 18/05/2018 – First Bank Announces Commencement of At-the-Market Offering of Common Stk; 23/04/2018 – First Bank NJ: 1Q Total Loans $1.3B, Up 3.5% Vs. Year Ago; 18/05/2018 – FIRST BANK REPORTS COMMENCEMENT OF AT-THE-MARKET OFFERING OF ST; 23/04/2018 – First Bank NJ: Expect to Complete Delanco Bancorp Transaction on April 30; 01/05/2018 – First Bank Completes Acquisition Of Delanco Bancorp, Inc; 24/05/2018 – BNY Mellon First Bank to Offer Request for Payment Messaging Capabilities on The Clearing House’s Real-Time Payments Network

Among 2 analysts covering Univar (NYSE:UNVR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Univar has $30 highest and $26 lowest target. $28’s average target is 44.70% above currents $19.35 stock price. Univar had 5 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, March 5, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Hold” on Tuesday, March 5.

Univar Inc. distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.19 billion. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seed, micronutrients, macronutrients, horticultural products, fertilizers, and feed; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies, storing chemicals, feed-grade materials, and seed and equipment parties; and pest control products and equipment. It has a 921.43 P/E ratio. The firm also provides organic, inorganic, and polymer chemistries; enzymes, surfactants, solvents, dispersants, thickeners, bleaching aides, builders, chelants, alkalis, and other chemicals for the manufacturing of cleaning products; resins, pigments, solvents, thickeners, dispersants, and other additives; and epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxides, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines.

