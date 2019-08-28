Banc Calif (BANC) Stock Rose While King Luther Capital Management Has Decreased Holding; Oaktree Capital Management LP Cut Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) Holding by $37.93 Million as Market Value Declined

Oaktree Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) by 24.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 948,225 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The hedge fund held 2.90 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $118.80M, down from 3.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oaktree Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $206.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $41.74. About 2.65M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 29/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$964 MLN; 10/05/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Apr Rev NT$81.87B; 19/04/2018 – Taiex Opens Down 1.6%; TSMC Slides 6% After Warning; 26/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$1.925 BLN; 08/03/2018 – Scott Howard: Exclusive: US chipmaker GlobalFoundries asks China to probe TSMC- Nikkei Asian Review; 15/05/2018 – SAMSUNG ELEC TO ANNOUNCE A NEW CLIENT FOR ITS EXYNOS CHIPSETS IN H1 2019 – EXEC; 29/05/2018 – MFS Institutional International Equity Fund Cuts TSMC; 22/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$2.48 BLN; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Tsmc’s Rating To Aa3; Outlook Stable; 09/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS FEB SALES T$64.64 BLN (JAN T$79.74 BLN, 2017 DEC T$89.90 BLN)

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Banc Calif Inc (BANC) by 83.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Luther Capital Management Corp sold 479,335 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.00% . The institutional investor held 97,134 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.34 million, down from 576,469 at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Banc Calif Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $734.71 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.56% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $14.44. About 97,749 shares traded. Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) has declined 20.46% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BANC News: 11/04/2018 – Bankers Cobalt Corp Schedule Conference Call for April 12; 19/04/2018 – Los Angeles Football Club Selects Appetize To Innovate Food And Beverage Sales At Brand New Banc Of California Stadium; 28/03/2018 – Banc of California Announces Hiring of Leticia Aguilar as Executive Vice Pres, Community Banking; 27/04/2018 – Banc of California: Believe Loan Involved Isolated Event of External Fraud

King Luther Capital Management Corp, which manages about $16.93B and $13.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Patrick Inds Inc (NASDAQ:PATK) by 16,017 shares to 23,602 shares, valued at $1.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 9,545 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,265 shares, and has risen its stake in Talend S A.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 16 investors sold BANC shares while 46 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 49.02 million shares or 4.53% less from 51.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comml Bank Of New York Mellon Corp reported 1.01 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. Geode Capital Limited Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC). Brandywine Global Invest Mngmt Ltd Com has 139,668 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability reported 11,006 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Royal Bank Of Canada holds 741,214 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag accumulated 222,833 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas stated it has 27,401 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 6,521 are owned by Riverhead Cap Mgmt Ltd Company. Manufacturers Life Insur Company The invested 0% of its portfolio in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC). Commercial Bank Of America Corporation De reported 0% stake. Ameriprise Fincl holds 0% in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) or 236,531 shares. Rhumbline Advisers, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 127,007 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) for 13,697 shares. 23,744 are held by First Manhattan Co. Millennium Management Lc reported 130,567 shares.

Analysts await Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.19 EPS, down 13.64% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.22 per share. BANC’s profit will be $9.67 million for 19.00 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual EPS reported by Banc of California, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.83% negative EPS growth.

