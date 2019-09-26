Banbury Partners Upped Position in Zoetis (ZTS) as Market Valuation Rose; As Align Technology (ALGN) Shares Declined, Shareholder Martin Currie LTD Has Boosted Its Holding

Martin Currie Ltd increased its stake in Align Technology Inc (ALGN) by 5.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd bought 2,860 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.93% . The institutional investor held 55,167 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.10 million, up from 52,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in Align Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.35% or $4.31 during the last trading session, reaching $179.32. About 55,203 shares traded. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has declined 40.02% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 05/03/2018 Kevin J. Dallas Joins Align Technology Board of Directors; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Growth Opportunities Adds Align Technology; 26/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC ALGN.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE BY 2 PCT TO $295; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Announces China Food and Drug Administration Approval for the iTero Element lntraoral Scanner; 23/05/2018 – Align Technology Reaffirms Guidance; 06/03/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY SAYS IN CONNECTION WITH DALLAS’S APPOINTMENT, BOARD INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM NINE TO TEN DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – Align Technology CEO Sees Growth in All Markets (Video); 04/05/2018 – Align Technology Opens Invisalign® Treatment Planning and Training Facility in Germany; 20/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Norwegian Cruise Line, Integrated Device Technology, Align Technology, Lou; 19/04/2018 – Align Technology Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average

Banbury Partners Llc increased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 12.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banbury Partners Llc bought 28,453 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The institutional investor held 250,131 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.39 million, up from 221,678 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banbury Partners Llc who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $125.61. About 95,721 shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 26/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC SAYS TO EXPAND ANIMAL VACCINE RESEARCH AND MANUFACTURING IN SUZHOU, CHINA; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS – EXPECTS DEAL TO HAVE IMPACT ON 2018 EARNINGS RELATED TO CUSTOMARY CLOSING ACTIVITIES; ON ADJUSTED BASIS, CO DOES NOT EXPECT MATERIAL IMPACT; 19/03/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS, A LEADING GLOBAL PROVIDER OF VETERINARY; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis 1Q Rev $1.37B; 16/05/2018 – ABAXIS – DEAL AGREEMENT ALSO PROVIDES THAT TERMINATION FEE OF $120 MLN MAY BE PAYABLE BY ZOETIS TO THE COMPANY UNDER OTHER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES; 19/04/2018 – Aratana’s scarcity value driven by product development –; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS BUY PRICE OF US $83/SHR IN CASH; 19/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $98 FROM $85; 02/05/2018 – ZOETIS 1Q ADJ EPS 75C, EST. 69C

Martin Currie Ltd, which manages about $1.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) by 185,330 shares to 3.49 million shares, valued at $46.68 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 39,656 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,495 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since August 2, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.21 million activity. 1,100 shares were bought by Pudipeddi Vamsi Mohan Raj, worth $206,921 on Tuesday, August 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 32 investors sold ALGN shares while 160 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 67.58 million shares or 6.33% more from 63.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. North Carolina-based Carroll Fin Inc has invested 0.03% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). California-based Granite Invest Ptnrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.28% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Jennison Associate Ltd Liability holds 138,571 shares. Parsons Mgmt Ri has invested 0.14% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Charles Schwab Investment Management owns 318,161 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Great Lakes Lc reported 11,522 shares. Synovus Financial Corp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Hldgs holds 0.01% or 6,300 shares in its portfolio. Nomura Holdg Inc has 7,098 shares. Mirae Asset Investments holds 17,494 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Old Dominion Capital has 0.75% invested in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) for 7,906 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys, a California-based fund reported 131,196 shares. 22,024 are owned by Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Corporation. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested in 0.09% or 17,477 shares. Spark Investment Ltd Liability Co owns 19,500 shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio.

