Banbury Partners Upped Its Workday (WDAY) Holding by $2.17 Million; Homrich & Berg Has Decreased Home Depot (HD) Stake by $2.75 Million

Homrich & Berg decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 11.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Homrich & Berg sold 14,374 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 107,941 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.71M, down from 122,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Homrich & Berg who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $244.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $229.59. About 545,083 shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Banbury Partners Llc increased its stake in Workday Inc (WDAY) by 11.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banbury Partners Llc bought 11,295 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% . The institutional investor held 109,448 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.11M, up from 98,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banbury Partners Llc who had been investing in Workday Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $176.73. About 303,880 shares traded. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 61.40% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.40% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold WDAY shares while 108 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 182.09 million shares or 21.71% more from 149.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Weiss Multi accumulated 40,000 shares. Fred Alger Management holds 376,020 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers holds 140,570 shares. Invesco Ltd invested in 1.44 million shares. Nebraska-based Cls Invs Ltd has invested 0% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Charles Schwab Mngmt owns 448,362 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Pdts Ptnrs Limited Liability Com holds 0.6% or 55,200 shares. Vanguard Grp stated it has 0.07% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Spirit Of America Mngmt owns 10,125 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. Geode Management Ltd holds 1.56M shares. Winslow Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.68% stake. Nomura holds 0.06% or 75,659 shares in its portfolio. Paloma Partners Mngmt stated it has 101,998 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 1,556 shares. Clarivest Asset Ltd Company holds 0.41% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) or 105,772 shares.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $197,523 activity.

Banbury Partners Llc, which manages about $132.90 million and $345.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cree Inc (NASDAQ:CREE) by 204,188 shares to 230,662 shares, valued at $13.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cargurus Inc by 42,375 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 581,728 shares, and cut its stake in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Homrich & Berg, which manages about $3.37B and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (KLD) by 5,417 shares to 7,488 shares, valued at $885,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (LQD) by 4,831 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,037 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Ltd, Delaware-based fund reported 39,874 shares. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis And Co Inc holds 1.46% or 10,600 shares. Checchi Advisers holds 11,973 shares. 7,490 are held by Tru Of Toledo Na Oh. Voya Investment Limited Liability Company invested in 1.95M shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 358,339 shares stake. Dupont Mngmt holds 0.77% or 175,285 shares in its portfolio. Weik Management reported 1.4% stake. Cumberland Partners Ltd has 17,939 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Ironwood Counsel Ltd Com invested in 17,296 shares. Confluence Investment Mgmt Limited Company has invested 0.41% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Old Dominion Capital Mgmt owns 0.11% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 1,614 shares. Clean Yield Group has 0.79% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 10,229 shares. Arrow Fincl has invested 1.35% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Ibm Retirement Fund accumulated 19,128 shares or 0.72% of the stock.