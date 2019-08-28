Banbury Partners Upped Its Stake in Fair Isaac (FICO) by $1.20 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Has Lowered Its Oracle Systems (ORCL) Position by $664,885; Market Value Rose

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Systems (ORCL) by 2.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc sold 12,545 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 444,258 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.86M, down from 456,803 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Oracle Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $173.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $51.88. About 1.60 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 29/03/2018 – Eigen Development Achieves Oracle Payment Interface (OPI) Validation for the Oracle Hospitality OPERA Solution; 18/04/2018 – FICO Solution for ldentifying Procurement Fraud, Waste and Abuse Now on Amazon Web Services (AWS); 09/05/2018 – Oracle to Launch Internet ‘Weather Map’; 19/04/2018 – Jade Global to Exhibit at COLLABORATE 18: Technology and Applications Forum for the Oracle Community in Las Vegas, Nevada USA; 20/03/2018 – Oracle Tanks, Look For More Downside; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON 3Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 16/03/2018 – A few earnings are expected, including Nike, Oracle, FedEx and General Mills; 27/03/2018 – ORACLE WINS REVIVAL OF BILLION-DOLLAR CASE AGAINST GOOGLE; 27/03/2018 – A federal court just revived Oracle’s multi-billion dollar copyright case against Google; 20/04/2018 – Oracle + NetSuite is Recognized by Frost & Sullivan as a Leader in Customer Value for its Solutions in the Cloud-ERP for Manufa

Banbury Partners Llc increased its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) by 3.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banbury Partners Llc bought 4,428 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.25% . The institutional investor held 124,404 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.79 million, up from 119,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banbury Partners Llc who had been investing in Fair Isaac Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $6.97 during the last trading session, reaching $346.38. About 42,563 shares traded. Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) has risen 73.59% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 73.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FICO News: 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac 2Q Adj EPS $1.54; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC 2Q REV. $257.9M, EST. $244.3M; 12/04/2018 – FICO Survey: Digital Financing for Auto Loans is Still in Its Infancy with Only 10% Global Market Adoption; 19/04/2018 – New Banking Solutions from FICO Focused on Reducing Complexity While Increasing Sophistication; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC CORP FICO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.15, REV VIEW $996.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac 2Q Rev $257.9M; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac 2Q Net $32.3M; 02/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Corp.: Mark W. Begor Resigns From Board of Directors; 04/04/2018 – FICO to Lead Financial Inclusion Track at Lendlt USA 2018; 11/04/2018 – FICO Welcomes Amazon Web Services (AWS) to FICO World as Platinum Sponsor

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.29 billion and $1.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway (100=1 Clas by 100 shares to 600 shares, valued at $1.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5,168 shares in the quarter, for a total of 324,701 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40B for 18.01 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Banbury Partners Llc, which manages about $132.90 million and $345.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 97,772 shares to 347,919 shares, valued at $21.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 115,719 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 381,174 shares, and cut its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS).

