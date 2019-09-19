Banbury Partners Trimmed Stake in Cree (CREE) by $11.94 Million as Share Value Declined; Driehaus Capital Management Boosted Casella Waste Systems (CWST) Position by $452,439

Banbury Partners Llc decreased its stake in Cree Inc (CREE) by 92.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banbury Partners Llc sold 213,201 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.01% . The institutional investor held 17,461 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $981,000, down from 230,662 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banbury Partners Llc who had been investing in Cree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $51.22. About 596,957 shares traded. Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) has risen 34.21% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CREE News: 06/03/2018 – CREE INC – FUNDED DEAL FROM CASH AND BORROWINGS ON ITS REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Cree Targets 4Q Loss 34c-38c Per Share; 06/03/2018 – CREE BUYS INFINEON TRANSACTION CLOSED AND IS EFFECTIVE TODAY; 06/03/2018 – CREE BUYS INFINEON RF POWER BUSINESS FOR ABOUT EU345M; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Cree May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Straight Gain; 20/04/2018 – DJ Cree Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CREE); 06/03/2018 – Cree Acquires Assets of Infineon for EUR345 Million; 06/03/2018 – CREE BUYS INFINEON RF POWER OPS FOR ABT EU345M; 25/04/2018 – Global LED Industrial Lighting Market 2018-2022 with CREE, Dialight, Eaton & General Electric Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/04/2018 – SHENZHEN CLICK TECHNOLOGY 002782.SZ SAYS IT RECEIVES ARBITRATION NOTICE FROM THE INTERNATIONAL CHAMBER OF COMMERCE (ICC)

Driehaus Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems Inc (CWST) by 5.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Driehaus Capital Management Llc bought 11,601 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.70% . The hedge fund held 215,556 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.54M, up from 203,955 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Driehaus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Casella Waste Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $41.72. About 151,851 shares traded. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) has risen 61.00% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CWST News: 14/03/2018 – CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS INC – VEDA BONDS WERE ORIGINALLY ISSUED ON APRIL 4, 2013 AND HAVE A FINAL MATURITY OF APRIL 1, 2036; 03/05/2018 – Casella Waste Systems 1Q Adj EPS $0.00; 27/03/2018 – Casella Waste Systems, Inc. Announces Pricing of Finance Authority of Maine Solid Waste Disposal Revenue Bonds and Remarketed; 14/03/2018 – Casella Waste Systems Announces Offering of Finance Authority of Maine Solid Waste Disposal Rev Bonds and Remarketing of Veda Solid Waste Disposal Rev Bonds; 14/05/2018 – Casella Waste Systems, Inc. Announces Closing of $550 Million Credit Facility; 14/03/2018 – CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS – ALSO, BETHLEHEM RESIDENTS DID NOT VOTE FOR TOWN’S BOARD OF SELECTMEN TO NEGOTIATE NEW LONG-TERM HOST COMMUNITY AGREEMENT WITH NCES; 30/05/2018 – Casella Waste Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B3 To Casella’s Finance Authority Of Maine Solid Waste Disposal Revenue Bonds; 23/04/2018 – DJ Casella Waste Systems Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CWST); 20/04/2018 – Casella Waste Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $120,145 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 27 investors sold CREE shares while 88 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 104.23 million shares or 3.53% less from 108.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Frontier Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 286,935 shares. Robecosam Ag reported 0% stake. Paloma Prtnrs Management Com owns 272,277 shares. The California-based Research Invsts has invested 0.1% in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE). Ls Investment Advsr Ltd accumulated 0.02% or 5,286 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) for 66,734 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reported 2.44 million shares stake. State Street accumulated 2.70M shares or 0.01% of the stock. The New Hampshire-based D L Carlson Invest Gru has invested 2.77% in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE). Everett Harris & Ca has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE). Lmr Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0.04% or 21,278 shares. Susquehanna Gru Llp holds 53,346 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Columbus Circle Invsts holds 1.04% or 693,865 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Sei has invested 0.19% in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE). Prudential Financial has 0.01% invested in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) for 65,596 shares.

Banbury Partners Llc, which manages about $132.90 million and $302.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 28,453 shares to 250,131 shares, valued at $28.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Charter Communications Inc N by 12,446 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,654 shares, and has risen its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW).

Analysts await Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $-0.17 earnings per share, down 288.89% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.09 per share. After $-0.04 actual earnings per share reported by Cree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 325.00% negative EPS growth.

Driehaus Capital Management Llc, which manages about $12.71 billion and $3.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Etsy Inc by 14,828 shares to 64,791 shares, valued at $3.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Class A by 5,652 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,758 shares, and cut its stake in Americold Realty Trust.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.41, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 12 investors sold CWST shares while 58 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 40.65 million shares or 3.29% more from 39.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 347,353 are held by Thrivent For Lutherans. Sei Company reported 136,895 shares stake. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc owns 36,503 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 188 were accumulated by Fmr Limited Liability Co. Charles Schwab Inv Management reported 0.01% in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST). American Century Inc holds 166,575 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bank Of Mellon has invested 0.01% in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST). Vanguard Gp accumulated 0% or 2.18M shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability holds 176,627 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Moreover, Bessemer Gp has 0.01% invested in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) for 42,000 shares. Wells Fargo Mn has 0.04% invested in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST). Moreover, Cambridge Co has 0.01% invested in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) for 6,025 shares. Ameriprise Fincl invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST). Pnc Fincl Group reported 1,788 shares stake. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The has 0% invested in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $56,479 activity.