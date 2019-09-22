Banbury Partners Trimmed Position in Fair Isaac (FICO) by $16.00 Million; As 3M Company (MMM) Stock Value Declined, Jarislowsky Fraser LTD Has Lifted Stake by $1.21 Million

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 1.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd bought 6,983 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 661,250 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $114.62M, up from 654,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $166.76. About 2.82 million shares traded or 2.11% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 21/03/2018 – Switzerland 3M Yield at -0.75% by End-18 (Survey); 11/04/2018 – The Sky’s the Limit in 3M Disruptive Design Challenge; 09/05/2018 – 3M CO – STOCKHOLDERS ELECTED EACH OF TWELVE NOMINEES TO BOARD FOR A ONE-YEAR TERM; 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – MICHAEL ROMAN APPOINTED 3M CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 05/03/2018 – 3M: Roman Succeeds Thulin as CEO Effective July 1; 20/04/2018 – REG-Arion Bank will publish its 3M 2018 financial results on Wednesday 2 May; 21/05/2018 – 3M SEES SOLID ECONOMY TO AID COMPANY: COO MIKE ROMAN; 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q EPS 98c; 24/04/2018 – 3M Sees 2018 EPS $8.68-EPS $9.03; 09/05/2018 – 3M – MOJDEH POUL IS APPOINTED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, SAFETY AND GRAPHICS BUSINESS GROUP, EFFECTIVE JULY 1

Banbury Partners Llc decreased its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) by 40.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banbury Partners Llc sold 50,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.25% . The institutional investor held 73,454 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.07M, down from 124,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banbury Partners Llc who had been investing in Fair Isaac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.73% or $8.75 during the last trading session, reaching $312.24. About 220,752 shares traded. Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) has risen 73.59% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 73.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FICO News: 12/04/2018 – FICO Survey: Digital Financing for Auto Loans is Still in Its lnfancy with Only 10% Global Market Adoption; 02/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Corp.: Resignation Result of Begor’s Appointment as CEO of Equifax Inc; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Raises 2018 View To EPS $4.47; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $6.38; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac 2Q Rev $257.9M; 11/04/2018 – FICO Survey: 70% of APAC Banks Will Use Al in Collections and Recovery by 2019; 20/04/2018 – DJ Fair Isaac Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FICO); 12/04/2018 – FICO Survey: Digital Financing for Auto Loans is Still in Its Infancy with Only 10% Global Market Adoption; 06/03/2018 – AI Innovator Sebastian Thrun and Chess Grandmaster Garry Kasparov to Headline FICO World 2018; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC CORP SEES FISCAL 2018 GAAP EPS $4.47

More notable recent Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Introducing Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO), The Stock That Soared 396% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Makes Fair Isaac (FICO) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Analytic Heroes Come Forward! FICO Decisions Awards 2019 Now Open For Entries – PRNewswire” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Think About Buying Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “FICO Announces Earnings of $2.12 per Share for Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 18 investors sold FICO shares while 112 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 21.40 million shares or 1.78% less from 21.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) for 40,027 shares. 130,516 were reported by Capital International Investors. Gideon Capital owns 758 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has 11,761 shares. Amp Investors Limited invested in 2,470 shares or 0% of the stock. Globeflex Limited Partnership reported 13,087 shares stake. Ls Inv Advisors Limited Liability Co has 0.03% invested in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) for 1,821 shares. Moreover, Numerixs Inv Technology has 0.21% invested in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) for 2,300 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 6,400 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Nordea Inv Mgmt invested in 16,423 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Llc owns 2,580 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Polar Capital Ltd Liability Partnership owns 89,305 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0.04% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) or 44,723 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability Com invested in 7,465 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Ajo LP has 0.05% invested in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) for 29,764 shares.

Analysts await Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, down 0.73% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.37 per share. FICO’s profit will be $39.30 million for 57.40 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.99 actual earnings per share reported by Fair Isaac Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.66% negative EPS growth.

Banbury Partners Llc, which manages about $132.90M and $302.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 68,825 shares to 449,999 shares, valued at $25.92M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 6,177 shares in the quarter, for a total of 97,913 shares, and has risen its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity.

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd, which manages about $33.95B and $16.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) by 26,975 shares to 320,993 shares, valued at $39.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) by 17,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 140,162 shares, and cut its stake in Smith & Nephew Plc Adr (NYSE:SNN).