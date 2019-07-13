Banbury Partners Stake In Workday (WDAY) Was Has Increased; Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Stock Value Rose While Portland Investment Counsel Raised Stake by $4.56 Million

Banbury Partners Llc increased its stake in Workday Inc (WDAY) by 11.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banbury Partners Llc bought 11,295 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 109,448 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.11 million, up from 98,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banbury Partners Llc who had been investing in Workday Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $222.17. About 1.69M shares traded. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 53.02% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.59% the S&P500. Some Historical WDAY News: 11/04/2018 – Workday Continues European Growth with Italy Launch; 22/04/2018 – DJ Workday Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDAY); 11/04/2018 – WORKDAY INC – ANNOUNCED IT IS EXPANDING ITS OPERATIONS INTO ITALY; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Software Adds Box, Cuts Workday; 17/04/2018 – Workday Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Workday Ranks #1 Best Place to Work in the UK; 12/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Splunk and Workday; 23/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: P.J. Hoffmaster State Park – Volunteer Stewardship Workday

Portland Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 1245.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Investment Counsel Inc bought 99,046 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 106,999 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.99 million, up from 7,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $49.17. About 1.13 million shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 16.47% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 21/03/2018 – LCM PARTNERS- UNDER TERMS, BROOKFIELD WILL AN OPTION TO ACQUIRE ANOTHER 24.9% INTEREST IN LINK FINANCIAL GROUP OVER TIME; 15/04/2018 – IFN SAYS MET W/ BROOKFIELD AND IT HAS NO TAKEOVER INTENTION; 29/05/2018 – Brookfield Public Securities Group Achieves 40 Percent Improvement in Operational Efficiencies with Sage Intacct; 21/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD TO BUY A 25% STRATEGIC INTEREST IN LINK FINL GROUP; 15/05/2018 – Herzing University-Brookfield Launches Practical Nursing Diploma Program; 19/04/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s Stunning New Agave Neighborhood to Debut Soon at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta; 30/05/2018 – J. CREW RELOCATING HEADQUARTERS TO MANHATTAN’S BROOKFIELD PLACE; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys Into Macquarie Infrastructure; 21/03/2018 – Rigzone: Sources: Canada’s Brookfield To Sell Bonds In Brazil To Help Fund Pipeline; 13/05/2018 – Brookfield Offers $3.3 Billion for Healthscope, Topping Rival

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 9 insider sales for $4.66 million activity. Shares for $996,435 were sold by Sisco Robynne on Tuesday, January 15. $197,523 worth of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) shares were bought by MCNAMARA MICHAEL M. On Tuesday, January 15 Stankey Michael A. sold $296,776 worth of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) or 1,800 shares. Fernandez Gomez Luciano sold 3,483 shares worth $573,755. Shaughnessy James P sold $254,729 worth of stock. DUFFIELD DAVID A sold $150,233 worth of stock.

Banbury Partners Llc, which manages about $132.90M and $345.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cott Corp Que (NYSE:COT) by 213,681 shares to 1.23 million shares, valued at $17.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 102,330 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 221,678 shares, and cut its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold WDAY shares while 108 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 182.09 million shares or 21.71% more from 149.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Llc accumulated 1,079 shares or 0% of the stock. Sg Americas Limited Company invested in 0.03% or 16,672 shares. Eagle Asset Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 1,690 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund owns 3,417 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Whale Rock Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co invested 1.31% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Fred Alger Mgmt has 376,020 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Great Lakes Advsrs Limited Liability Corp reported 8,534 shares. Signaturefd Llc reported 561 shares. Natl Pension Ser stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Dnb Asset Mngmt As holds 0% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 16,261 shares. Royal London Asset holds 0% or 56,801 shares. Seatown Holding Pte Ltd has 1.26% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 55,500 shares. Ironwood Investment Limited Liability Company has 0.24% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). First Republic Mgmt holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 42,081 shares. Moreover, Lpl Fincl Lc has 0.01% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY).