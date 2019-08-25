Banbury Partners Stake in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (SERV) Lowered as Stock Price Rose; Ormat Technologies (ORA) Holder Glenmede Trust Company Na Has Trimmed Stake by $1.85 Million

Glenmede Trust Company Na decreased its stake in Ormat Technologies Inc (ORA) by 5.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenmede Trust Company Na sold 33,636 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.88% . The institutional investor held 566,556 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.24M, down from 600,192 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenmede Trust Company Na who had been investing in Ormat Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $71.12. About 202,963 shares traded or 17.75% up from the average. Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) has risen 23.10% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORA News: 23/04/2018 – News On U.S. Geothermal Inc. (HTM) Now Under ORA; 16/05/2018 – Ormat Technologies: Will Restate 2Q, 3Q, 4Q, FY17 Financial Statements; Announces Delay in Filing Its 1Q 2018 Financial Statements; 31/05/2018 – Ormat: Oil Rig Was Stored in Warehous; 31/05/2018 – ORMAT – ON MAY 30, DUE TO APPROACHING LAVA, SUBSTATION OF PUNA COMPLEX AND AN ADJACENT WAREHOUSE THAT STORED A DRILLING RIG BURNED; 16/03/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES REPORTS FILING OF ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 10-K; 08/05/2018 – Sarulla Geothermal Power Plant Expands to 330 MW With Third and Final Unit Commencing Commercial Operation; 08/05/2018 – ORMAT: SARULLA GEOTHERMAL POWER PLANT EXPANDS TO 330 MW; 16/05/2018 – Ormat Previously Reported It Identified a Material Weakness in Its Internal Control Over Financial Reporting Related to Accounting for Income Taxes; 24/04/2018 – Ormat Closes Acquisition Of U.S. Geothermal; 16/05/2018 – Ormat: Restatment Also Seen Having Associated Impact on Net Income and Earnings Per Share and the “Deferred Income Taxes” Line Items on Balance Sheet

Banbury Partners Llc decreased its stake in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (SERV) by 48.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banbury Partners Llc sold 314,533 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.92% . The institutional investor held 336,717 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.73 million, down from 651,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banbury Partners Llc who had been investing in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.37% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $56.84. About 360,247 shares traded. ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) has risen 36.50% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SERV News: 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global 1Q Rev $675M; 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER PROVIDES UPDATE ON SPIN-OFF OF AMERICAN HOME SHIELD, ANNOUNCES INTERIM PRESIDENT OF AHS; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global Raises FY18 Adj Ebitda View to $695M-$710M; 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER PROVIDES UPDATE ON SPIN-OFF OF AMERICAN HOME; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $141; 03/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Appoints Rex Tibbens as President and Chief Executive Officer of American Home Shield; 30/03/2018 – Merry Maids Earns Top Ranking Among Home Cleaning Companies in Entrepreneur’s 2018 Franchise 500® List; 05/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING GRAPHIC Terminix Releases Top 25 Termite Cities List; 02/04/2018 – ServiceMaster Celebrates MLK50 with Spring Clean 2018; 29/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Names Steven B. Hochhauser to Bd of Directors

Glenmede Trust Company Na, which manages about $22.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) by 39,714 shares to 378,502 shares, valued at $54.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) by 4,244 shares in the quarter, for a total of 343,488 shares, and has risen its stake in Valero Energy Corp (NYSE:VLO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold ORA shares while 34 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 21.03 million shares or 2.06% more from 20.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Assetmark accumulated 0% or 38 shares. Kbc Group Nv invested in 81,835 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Incorporated Lc holds 467,666 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has invested 0% in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA). Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA). Sg Americas Securities Ltd Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) for 47,508 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt holds 0.01% or 332,110 shares in its portfolio. Cypress Management Ltd Liability Com (Wy) holds 200 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Swiss Savings Bank has 0% invested in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) for 69,234 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys owns 0% invested in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) for 37,209 shares. Yorktown Mngmt & Rech Co Inc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) for 5,700 shares. Tortoise Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 32 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0% in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA). Alliancebernstein LP reported 151,683 shares. Automobile Association accumulated 8,185 shares.

Banbury Partners Llc, which manages about $132.90M and $345.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carvana Co by 49,031 shares to 326,929 shares, valued at $18.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.