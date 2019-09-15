Banbury Partners Stake in Fair Isaac (FICO) Trimmed as Market Valuation Rose; Spitfire Capital Continues to Hold Position in Altra Indl Motion (AIMC)

Spitfire Capital Llc increased its stake in Altra Indl Motion Corp (AIMC) by 6.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spitfire Capital Llc bought 11,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.20% . The hedge fund held 172,224 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.18 million, up from 161,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spitfire Capital Llc who had been investing in Altra Indl Motion Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $29.86. About 290,897 shares traded. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) has declined 33.50% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.50% the S&P500. Some Historical AIMC News: 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $3.0 BLN; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION – INTENDS TO FINANCE TRANSACTION THROUGH A COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND AND NEW DEBT; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP – DEAL TO DOUBLE ALTRA’S RE TO ABOUT $1.8 BLN FOR TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP – TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE; 27/04/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP AIMC.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $910 MLN TO $930 MLN; 14/03/2018 – VF Corp Sees Addition of Altra as Immediately Accretive to EPS; 07/03/2018 – FORTIVE, ALTRA SAY EXPECT PRICE INCREASES TO OFFSET POTENTIALLY HIGHER INPUT COSTS OF STEEL AND ALUMINUM – CONF CALL; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION – COMBINED CO WILL CONTINUE TO BE LED BY ALTRA’S CURRENT CHAIRMAN AND CEO CARL CHRISTENSON, CHRISTIAN STORCH TO REMAIN CFO; 14/03/2018 – VF CORPORATION ANNOUNCES DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ALTRA®, AN ATHLETIC AND PERFORMANCE-BASED LIFESTYLE FOOTWEAR BRAND, FROM ICON HEALTH & FITNESS; 07/03/2018 – FORTIVE CORP – WILL DISTRIBUTE OWNERSHIP OF A&S UNIT TO FORTIVE SHAREHOLDERS IN EITHER A SPLIT-OFF OR SPIN-OFF TRANSACTION

Banbury Partners Llc decreased its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) by 40.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banbury Partners Llc sold 50,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.25% . The institutional investor held 73,454 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.07M, down from 124,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banbury Partners Llc who had been investing in Fair Isaac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $3.92 during the last trading session, reaching $309.34. About 309,741 shares traded or 22.94% up from the average. Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) has risen 73.59% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 73.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FICO News: 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Raises Annual Forecast Following Strong 2Q Results — Market Mover; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac 2Q Adj EPS $1.54; 07/03/2018 – FICO Data: 10 Percent More Debit Cards Were Compromised in U.S. Last Year; 20/04/2018 – DJ Fair Isaac Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FICO); 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac 2Q EPS $1.03; 30/04/2018 – S&P Expects Fair Isaac to Generate Strong Free Operating Cash Flow; 30/04/2018 – FICO OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 18/04/2018 – FICO Amplifies Financial Crime Protection with New Suite of Solutions; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $6.38; 11/04/2018 – FICO Welcomes Amazon Web Services (AWS) to FICO World as Platinum Sponsor

Analysts await Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.36 EPS, down 0.73% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.37 per share. FICO’s profit will be $39.30M for 56.86 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.99 actual EPS reported by Fair Isaac Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.66% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: "FICO Announces Earnings of $2.12 per Share for Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 – PRNewswire" on July 31, 2019

More notable recent Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: "Altra Reports First-Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:AIMC – GlobeNewswire" on April 26, 2019

