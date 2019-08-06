Banbury Partners Stake in Fair Isaac (FICO) Has Lifted by $1.20 Million as Market Value Rose; As Lam Research (LRCX) Valuation Rose, Holder Bridges Investment Management Has Decreased by $1.12 Million Its Holding

Banbury Partners Llc increased its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) by 3.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banbury Partners Llc bought 4,428 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.25% . The institutional investor held 124,404 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.79M, up from 119,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banbury Partners Llc who had been investing in Fair Isaac Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $5.18 during the last trading session, reaching $343.83. About 123,677 shares traded. Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) has risen 73.59% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 73.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FICO News: 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.38, EST. $6.15; 18/04/2018 – FICO Amplifies Financial Crime Protection with New Suite of Solutions; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC 2Q REV. $257.9M, EST. $244.3M; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac 2Q Rev $257.9M; 11/04/2018 – FICO Welcomes Amazon Web Services (AWS) to FICO World as Platinum Sponsor; 30/04/2018 – S&P Expects Fair Isaac to Generate Strong Free Operating Cash Flow; 27/04/2018 – FICO Delivers Mission Critical Artificial Intelligence in the Cloud; 30/04/2018 – FICO OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 04/04/2018 – FICO to Lead Financial Inclusion Track at Lendlt USA 2018; 02/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Corp.: Resignation Result of Begor’s Appointment as CEO of Equifax Inc

Bridges Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Lam Research Corp (LRCX) by 59.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridges Investment Management Inc sold 6,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 4,328 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $775,000, down from 10,608 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Lam Research Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $194.67. About 1.23 million shares traded. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 06/03/2018 Lam Research Corporation Announces Capital Return Program; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SEES 4Q ADJ. EPS $5 +/- 20C, EST. $4.69; 18/04/2018 – First Lam, Now ASML: People Are Worried About Chip Equipment — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – Lam and KLA Will Keep Enjoying Memory-Chip Craze, Says Cowen — Barron’s Blog; 22/04/2018 – DJ Lam Research Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LRCX); 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q Net $778.8M; 06/03/2018 – Lam Research Corp Announces Cap Return Program; 21/05/2018 – Lam Research Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O QUARTERLY GAAP SHR $4.33; 19/04/2018 – Lam Research Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold LRCX shares while 255 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 128.30 million shares or 12.41% less from 146.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trustmark Bancorporation Department, a Mississippi-based fund reported 19,315 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 14,407 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Etrade Management Limited Liability stated it has 9,589 shares. Amer Century owns 29,298 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Whittier Tru Of Nevada reported 2,794 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As owns 25,180 shares. Natixis Advsr Lp reported 20,289 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Valley Advisers Incorporated invested 0% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Waddell & Reed Inc has 286,880 shares. Private Advisor Grp Ltd Liability, a New Jersey-based fund reported 6,248 shares. Franklin Resources Inc holds 0.14% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) or 1.45 million shares. Kwmg Lc invested 0.67% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Limited holds 0.03% or 1,811 shares in its portfolio. Signaturefd Limited Com reported 1,153 shares. Weatherly Asset Ltd Partnership reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Bridges Investment Management Inc, which manages about $695.30 million and $2.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lowes Companies Com (NYSE:LOW) by 14,220 shares to 245,876 shares, valued at $26.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 31,437 shares in the quarter, for a total of 467,895 shares, and has risen its stake in Eog Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold FICO shares while 96 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 21.79 million shares or 8.04% less from 23.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rafferty Asset Management Lc reported 0.03% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Fiera holds 0.02% or 23,252 shares in its portfolio. Principal Gru has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). 26 were accumulated by Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. Tiverton Asset Limited Liability Com holds 483 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Boothbay Fund has 2,900 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Newbrook Capital Limited Partnership accumulated 473,982 shares. 1,049 are owned by Partnervest Advisory Serv Limited Liability Company. Amp Limited invested 0% of its portfolio in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). 25,000 are owned by Rwc Asset Mgmt Llp. Sawgrass Asset Lc owns 9,100 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Ghp Investment Advsr Incorporated, a Colorado-based fund reported 22,344 shares. Aspen Management invested in 2,930 shares. 1832 Asset Management LP stated it has 0.16% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.65 million activity. Shares for $470,767 were sold by Leonard Michael S.

Banbury Partners Llc, which manages about $132.90 million and $345.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pivotal Software Inc by 118,302 shares to 1.16 million shares, valued at $24.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) by 434,686 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 590,203 shares, and cut its stake in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT).