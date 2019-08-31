Banbury Partners Position in Workday (WDAY) Increased by $2.17 Million; Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Has Lifted Its Amazon Com Com (AMZN) Stake by $975,440 as Shares Declined

Banbury Partners Llc increased its stake in Workday Inc (WDAY) by 11.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banbury Partners Llc bought 11,295 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% . The institutional investor held 109,448 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.11M, up from 98,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banbury Partners Llc who had been investing in Workday Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.53% or $10.37 during the last trading session, reaching $177.28. About 8.14M shares traded or 377.65% up from the average. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 61.40% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.40% the S&P500.

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 8.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc bought 548 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 6,762 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.04M, up from 6,214 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $867.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $10.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.29. About 3.06 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 29/03/2018 – President Trump criticized Amazon over taxes on social media Thursday; 01/05/2018 – World-Renowned Economist, Professor Jerry Hausman, Joins Teikametrics as a Scientific Advisor to Democratize Retail for Amazon; 27/05/2018 – Amazon Closes in on Securing Laver Cup; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon is squeezing suppliers to curb losses in price wars- Bloomberg; 23/04/2018 – Amazon Expands D.C. Lobbying Influence as Business Grows (Video); 13/04/2018 – Trump escalates Amazon clash with USPS pricing review; 05/04/2018 – Trump’s latest Amazon tweet storm hit The Washington Post, which is owned by Jeff Bezos; 26/05/2018 – Good point made here: Trump is looking to save Chinese jobs by bailing out ZTE and costing US jobs by attacking Amazon; 24/04/2018 – Amazon: In-Car Delivery Available in 37 U.S. Cities, Surrounding Areas; 06/03/2018 – The former head of Amazon Prime has a new job running Airbnb Homes

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $197,523 activity.

Banbury Partners Llc, which manages about $132.90 million and $345.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 97,772 shares to 347,919 shares, valued at $21.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 115,719 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 381,174 shares, and cut its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold WDAY shares while 108 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 182.09 million shares or 21.71% more from 149.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Frontier Capital Com Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.84% or 613,856 shares. Raymond James Assocs has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Night Owl Cap Management Limited Liability Com accumulated 37,968 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe And Com Lc owns 0.33% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 159,855 shares. Sigma Planning Corp reported 2,409 shares. First Interstate Bancshares stated it has 1,415 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Wealth Architects Ltd Llc invested in 0.6% or 9,983 shares. Nomura accumulated 75,659 shares. Td Asset Management holds 504,091 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors invested 0% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Toth Finance Advisory holds 0.07% or 1,516 shares. Castleark Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 1,940 shares. Crossvault Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.4% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 4,045 shares. Soros Fund Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0.45% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Northwestern Mutual Wealth invested in 737 shares or 0% of the stock.