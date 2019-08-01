Banbury Partners Lowered Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC) Position by $7.29 Million as Stock Declined; Parametric Portfolio Associates Holding in Wex (WEX) Raised by $606,425 as Stock Rose

Banbury Partners Llc decreased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) by 23.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banbury Partners Llc sold 115,719 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The institutional investor held 381,174 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.28 million, down from 496,893 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banbury Partners Llc who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.98% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $47.95. About 5.64 million shares traded or 233.49% up from the average. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 06/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Says No Terms of Any Offer Have Been Discussed; 16/04/2018 – SS&C Completes Acquisition Of DST; 01/05/2018 – SS&C Technologies 1Q Adj EPS 53c; 16/04/2018 – News On DST Systems Inc. (DST) Now Under SSNC; 03/04/2018 – SS&C Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 24/04/2018 – SS&C rules out counter-bid for British financial software firm Fidessa; 24/04/2018 – SS&C DOESN’T INTEND TO MAKE OFFER; 10/04/2018 – UK Takeover Panel: SS&C, ION Must Confirm Fidessa Intentions by April 20; 12/03/2018 – SS&C Technologies to Acquire North American Fund Admin Business From CACEIS, Credit Agricole; 06/04/2018 – FIDESSA GROUP PLC FDSA.L – SS&C CONFIRMS THAT IT HAS HAD PRELIMINARY DISCUSSIONS WITH FIDESSA REGARDING SS&C’S INTEREST IN FIDESSA

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc increased its stake in Wex Inc (WEX) by 4.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc bought 3,175 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 70,832 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.60 million, up from 67,657 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc who had been investing in Wex Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $218.07. About 435,484 shares traded or 51.41% up from the average. WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) has risen 14.74% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WEX News: 14/03/2018 – WEX Inc. Introduces Proprietary Payments Solution for Mixed Fleets: Cross Roads™; 21/04/2018 – DJ WEX Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WEX); 09/04/2018 – WEX to Provide More Details Related to Operating Costs; 03/05/2018 – WEX 1Q EPS $1.12; 03/05/2018 – Winland Electronics Sees FY Rev $1.44B-$1.48B; 05/04/2018 – WEX Inc. Hires New European Managing Director; 15/05/2018 – WEX Health Unveils Chatbot as a Winner in Inaugural Innovation Challenge; 04/05/2018 – lnfinisource Benefit Services wins CDH Platform Partner of the Year Award from WEX Health, Inc; 03/05/2018 – WEX 1Q Rev $354.8M; 03/05/2018 – WEX 1Q Net $48.6M

Banbury Partners Llc, which manages about $132.90M and $345.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) by 11,295 shares to 109,448 shares, valued at $21.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold SSNC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 200.97 million shares or 0.25% more from 200.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bamco Incorporated Ny, New York-based fund reported 6.29 million shares. Raymond James Na reported 4,395 shares. Oak Ridge Investments Lc holds 0.19% or 46,913 shares in its portfolio. Missouri-based Stifel Corporation has invested 0.04% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Strs Ohio has invested 0.04% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Intrust National Bank Na stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Kornitzer Capital Mgmt Ks accumulated 37,636 shares. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel holds 0.32% or 56,184 shares in its portfolio. 3,250 are held by Williams Jones Associate Limited Liability Corp. Dnb Asset Mgmt As owns 66,016 shares. M&T Savings Bank Corporation accumulated 14,256 shares or 0% of the stock. Hightower Advisors Llc reported 28,408 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 0% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.04% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) or 800 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 39 investors sold WEX shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 40.86 million shares or 5.57% less from 43.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 22,921 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Tradewinds Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 48 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd invested 0% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). International Group Incorporated holds 0.06% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) or 86,181 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) for 1,460 shares. Utah Retirement owns 0.03% invested in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) for 7,728 shares. Vigilant Management Limited Liability invested in 0% or 100 shares. Camarda Fin Advisors Ltd Company holds 21 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Deutsche Bancorporation Ag holds 0.01% or 87,495 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Limited Liability Corporation has 24,594 shares. First Trust Advisors Limited Partnership reported 6,628 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 1.36 million shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 6,225 shares. First Mercantile Trust Commerce reported 4,100 shares.

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc, which manages about $115.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Greenbrier Cos Inc (NYSE:GBX) by 32,520 shares to 142,101 shares, valued at $4.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biotelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 27,295 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 149,402 shares, and cut its stake in Proassurance Corp (NYSE:PRA).