Banbury Partners Lowered Its Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC) Position; Allstate (ALL) Sentiment Is 0.93

Allstate Corp (ALL) investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.19, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 297 funds started new or increased holdings, while 318 decreased and sold holdings in Allstate Corp. The funds in our database now have: 247.17 million shares, down from 251.52 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Allstate Corp in top ten holdings decreased from 10 to 9 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 46 Reduced: 272 Increased: 206 New Position: 91.

Banbury Partners Llc decreased Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) stake by 23.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Banbury Partners Llc sold 115,719 shares as Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC)’s stock declined 19.87%. The Banbury Partners Llc holds 381,174 shares with $24.28 million value, down from 496,893 last quarter. Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc now has $12.01B valuation. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $47.31. About 1.15M shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 06/03/2018 Esposito Securities Switches to SS&C’s MarketTrader; 06/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Confirms Early Talks to Bid for Fidessa -Update; 12/03/2018 – SS&C TO BUY CACEIS NORTH AMERICAN FUND ADMINISTRATION BUSINESS; 28/03/2018 – DST Systems, Inc. Shareholders Approve Merger With SS&C; 03/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES-INTENDS TO USE ABOUT $728 MLN OF NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING, WITH PROCEEDS FROM DEBT FINANCING, TO FINANCE PENDING DST SYSTEMS DEAL; 21/03/2018 – SS&C GlobeOp Forward Redemption lndicator; 23/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL -IN ACCORDANCE WITH PANEL STATEMENT 2018/3, DEADLINE REFERRED TO FIDESSA OFFER CEASED TO APPLY IN RELATION TO SS&C; 23/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – SS&C MUST, BY 5.00PM ON 4 MAY, EITHER ANNOUNCE A FIRM INTENTION TO MAKE AN OFFER FOR FIDESSA OR SAY IT DOES NOT INTEND TO DO SO; 12/03/2018 – SS&C Technologies to Acquire North American Fund Admin Business From CACEIS, Credit Agricole; 12/03/2018 – SS&C to acquire North American Fund Administration Business from CACEIS, Crédit Agricole S.A

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold SSNC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 200.97 million shares or 0.25% more from 200.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd Com has 187,338 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cap Impact Advsrs Ltd Liability Com reported 1.13% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Gam Ag stated it has 7,474 shares. Arkansas-based Stephens Ar has invested 0.01% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). 88,957 were reported by Three Peaks Cap Ltd Com. State Common Retirement Fund reported 572,330 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.04% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Burgundy Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 1.59% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) or 2.43M shares. Blackrock holds 11.91M shares. Moreover, Pnc Financial Services Gru has 0% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Moreover, Canandaigua Comml Bank & Tru Communication has 0.08% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Paloma Prns holds 0.08% or 52,308 shares in its portfolio. 25,017 were reported by Metropolitan Life Communications. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0% or 6,225 shares. Dupont Corp, Delaware-based fund reported 49,429 shares.

Analysts await SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.86 EPS, up 19.44% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.72 per share. SSNC’s profit will be $218.23M for 13.75 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual EPS reported by SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering SS\u0026C Technologies Hldgs (NASDAQ:SSNC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. SS\u0026C Technologies Hldgs has $80 highest and $5800 lowest target. $67.50’s average target is 42.68% above currents $47.31 stock price. SS\u0026C Technologies Hldgs had 7 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Tuesday, April 9. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by DA Davidson. As per Tuesday, July 30, the company rating was maintained by Buckingham Research. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, July 30 report. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating given on Tuesday, July 30 by Raymond James.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in property-liability insurance and life insurance business in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $34.12 billion. The companyÂ’s Allstate Protection segment sells private passenger auto, homeowners, and other property-liability insurance products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names. It has a 14.05 P/E ratio. It also offers specialty auto products including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance policies; other personal lines products including renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance policies; commercial lines products for small business owners; roadside assistance products; service contracts; and other products sold in conjunction with auto lending and vehicle sales transactions.

Taylor Asset Management Inc holds 13.58% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation for 221,382 shares. Rr Partners Lp owns 942,700 shares or 10.56% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bruce & Co. Inc. has 6.56% invested in the company for 356,800 shares. The California-based Wilsey Asset Management Inc has invested 5.8% in the stock. Edgar Lomax Co Va, a Virginia-based fund reported 694,893 shares.