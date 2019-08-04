Banbury Partners Lowered Its Cree (CREE) Holding by $11.64 Million; Share Value Declined; Td Capital Management Decreased Its Autozone (AZO) Stake by $9.83 Million; Stock Price Rose

Td Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 40.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Capital Management Llc sold 9,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 14,375 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.72 million, down from 23,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $6.7 during the last trading session, reaching $1096.12. About 242,629 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 01/05/2018 – AutoZone to Attend Upcoming International Council of Shopping Centers’ 2018 RECon – The Global Real Estate Convention; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Names Gale King and Jill Soltau to Board; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q Net $366.7M; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Adds Under Armour, Exits AutoZone; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q-End Inventory Rose 3.7%; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Appoints New Bd Members; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q EPS $13.42

Banbury Partners Llc decreased its stake in Cree Inc (CREE) by 46.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banbury Partners Llc sold 204,188 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.01% . The institutional investor held 230,662 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.20M, down from 434,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banbury Partners Llc who had been investing in Cree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.39% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $60.05. About 698,931 shares traded. Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) has risen 34.21% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CREE News: 24/04/2018 – Cree 3Q Loss $240.6M; 06/03/2018 – CREE INC – INFINEON RF POWER BUSINESS IS TARGETED TO INCREASE ANNUAL REVENUES BY ABOUT $115 MLN IN FIRST 12 MONTHS POST ACQUISITION; 06/03/2018 – CREE INC – FUNDED DEAL FROM CASH AND BORROWINGS ON ITS REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT; 24/04/2018 – CREE 3Q ADJ EPS 4C, EST. $0; 24/04/2018 – Cree Targets 4Q EPS 34c-38c; 06/03/2018 – CREE INC – DEAL FOR EUR 345 MLN; 06/03/2018 – CREE INC – DEAL IS TARGETED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE IN ITS FIRST FULL QUARTER OF OPERATIONS; 24/04/2018 – Cree 3Q Rev $356M; 15/03/2018 – Cree: C. Howard Nye Chooses Not to Stand for Re-election to Board; 06/03/2018 – CREE BUYS INFINEON TRANSACTION CLOSED AND IS EFFECTIVE TODAY

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $21.74 earnings per share, up 17.26% or $3.20 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $533.25 million for 12.60 P/E if the $21.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual earnings per share reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.96% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold AZO shares while 202 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 22.77 million shares or 14.29% less from 26.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct holds 726 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Captrust Fin Advisors stated it has 0% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). 215 are owned by Lee Danner & Bass. Junto Cap Management Ltd Partnership stated it has 2.21% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Conning Inc invested in 994 shares. Alpha Windward Limited Liability reported 257 shares. Shamrock Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.03% or 34 shares. 5,589 are held by Comerica Bank. Telemus Ltd Liability Co accumulated 4,805 shares. Oppenheimer holds 0.12% or 4,531 shares. Cambridge Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 268 shares. Element Management Ltd Liability invested 0.18% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Boston Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has 515 shares. Bowling Portfolio Management Ltd reported 0.04% stake. Midas Mngmt Corporation holds 2.17% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 4,950 shares.

Td Capital Management Llc, which manages about $485.45 million and $474.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT) by 132,418 shares to 663,935 shares, valued at $67.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IXUS) by 27,093 shares in the quarter, for a total of 646,406 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (SHV).

Banbury Partners Llc, which manages about $132.90 million and $345.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carvana Co by 49,031 shares to 326,929 shares, valued at $18.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $120,145 activity.