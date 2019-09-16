Banbury Partners Lifted Workday (WDAY) Stake; Comcast – Class A (CMCSA) Shorts Increased By 0.68%

Banbury Partners Llc increased Workday Inc (WDAY) stake by 3.27% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Banbury Partners Llc acquired 3,574 shares as Workday Inc (WDAY)’s stock declined 0.60%. The Banbury Partners Llc holds 113,022 shares with $23.24M value, up from 109,448 last quarter. Workday Inc now has $39.45B valuation. The stock increased 3.25% or $5.44 during the last trading session, reaching $173.03. About 1.49 million shares traded. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 61.40% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.40% the S&P500.

Comcast Corporation – Class A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had an increase of 0.68% in short interest. CMCSA’s SI was 70.21M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 0.68% from 69.73 million shares previously. With 17.66M avg volume, 4 days are for Comcast Corporation – Class A (NASDAQ:CMCSA)’s short sellers to cover CMCSA’s short positions. The SI to Comcast Corporation – Class A’s float is 1.57%. The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $46.15. About 8.99M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 26/04/2018 – NBC’s Tom Brokaw denies allegation of sexual impropriety in 1990s -reports; 18/04/2018 – CORRECT: Comcast Bid for Fox Assets Was 16%, Not 17%, Premium to Disney’s Roughly $29/Shr Offer – Filing; 19/04/2018 – SKY SKYB.L CEO SAYS “NO INTEREST” IN RUNNING WPP; 15/03/2018 – Sky agrees to share information relevant to Fox-Disney deal; 23/05/2018 – Dealbook: Comcast Confirms That It May Challenge Disney Over Fox: DealBook Briefing; 25/04/2018 – Holly Menino: #BREAKING: US media company Comcast launches $30 billion bid for Sky in move that threatens rival Murdoch bid; 11/04/2018 – Xfinity Watchathon Week Returns April 16 – 22 with More for the Entire Family… and the Dog; 24/05/2018 – Comcast’s Fox Bid to Further Test Antitrust Cops Waging AT&T War; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST CONSIDERING ALL-CASH OFFER TO BUY TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST – CREDIT AGREEMENTS ENTERED IN CONNECTION WITH ALL-CASH OFFER FOR ENTIRE ISSUED AND TO BE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF SKY PLC

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 38 investors sold Comcast Corporation shares while 464 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 505 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.63 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Schaper Benz Wise Investment Counsel Wi reported 2.48% stake. Ci Investments has 0.71% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 3.03M shares. Ashfield Cap Prtn Ltd reported 26,653 shares. Veritable L P owns 418,385 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund reported 94,457 shares. Wunderlich Managemnt has invested 1.49% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Stratos Wealth Prtn accumulated 47,307 shares. Grp One Trading Lp owns 86,022 shares. Waters Parkerson & Ltd Liability Company holds 4,764 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Berkshire Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company Pa has invested 0.4% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Loomis Sayles And L P reported 140,151 shares. National Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 81,588 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Liability Corp holds 598,948 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Old Second Financial Bank Of Aurora reported 25,828 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Patten Patten Tn holds 1.05% or 230,281 shares.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $209.77 billion. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks divisions. It has a 17.63 P/E ratio. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice services to residential and business clients under the XFINITY brand.

Among 9 analysts covering Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Comcast has $52 highest and $44 lowest target. $48.89’s average target is 5.94% above currents $46.15 stock price. Comcast had 18 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by Credit Suisse. Morgan Stanley maintained Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) rating on Friday, April 26. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $4800 target. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, April 29 by Raymond James. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $4500 target in Friday, April 26 report. On Tuesday, April 9 the stock rating was upgraded by Macquarie Research to “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, April 26 with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Tuesday, August 27. As per Wednesday, June 19, the company rating was initiated by Macquarie Research. The stock of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) earned “Neutral” rating by Nomura on Friday, April 12. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, July 26 by Morgan Stanley.

Among 4 analysts covering Workday (NYSE:WDAY), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Workday has $23800 highest and $20000 lowest target. $219.60’s average target is 26.91% above currents $173.03 stock price. Workday had 7 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) rating on Friday, August 30. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $22500 target. The stock of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, August 30.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.58, from 1.89 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 42 investors sold WDAY shares while 133 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 148.28 million shares or 18.57% less from 182.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 628,860 are held by Winslow Limited Liability Corporation. Glaxis Limited Liability Corporation holds 4.68% or 5,530 shares. Aperio Limited Liability invested in 60,250 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Suntrust Banks has invested 0.02% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). 56,630 were accumulated by Los Angeles Cap And Equity Inc. Tci Wealth Advisors Incorporated invested in 29 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Highlander Lc has 0.02% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 150 shares. West Oak Cap Llc has 180 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Boothbay Fund Ltd holds 2,299 shares. Moreover, Earnest Partners Lc has 0% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 32,289 shares. Fjarde Ap, Alabama-based fund reported 47,679 shares. Asset Mgmt Inc reported 5,150 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 0.33% or 123,495 shares in its portfolio. 31,701 are held by Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $197,523 activity. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $197,523 was bought by MCNAMARA MICHAEL M.