Banbury Partners Lifted Position in Servicenow (NOW) by $4.16 Million; Jvl Advisors Raised Wpx Energy (WPX) Position by $3.54 Million; Stock Price Declined

Banbury Partners Llc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 22.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banbury Partners Llc bought 16,895 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 91,736 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.61 million, up from 74,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banbury Partners Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $4.62 during the last trading session, reaching $256.91. About 1.45M shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 03/05/2018 – Jade Global to Sponsor the Biggest ServiceNow Conference of the Year: Knowledge18; 01/05/2018 – Sarasin & Partners Adds ServiceNow, Exits Facebook: 13F; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow Sees FY GAAP Subscription Revenue $2.4 Billion to $2.42 Billion; 26/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $163 FROM $147; 10/04/2018 – BAFFLE(™) HIRES VP OF PRODUCTS AND MARKETING; COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPAND MARKET MOMENTUM AND AWARENESS IN 2018; 30/04/2018 – ServiceNow Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Service; 07/05/2018 – CloudBees Integration Now Certified in the ServiceNow Store; Company Sponsors Knowledge18; 03/05/2018 – Ayehu Updates ServiceNow Integration with Kingston Version; Demonstrating Intelligent Automation for ITSM at Knowledge18; 14/03/2018 – Skedulo Launches Independent Platform to Simplify the Complexity of Today’s Modern Workforce and Transform the Customer Experience; 07/05/2018 – Stefanini Reinforces Partnership with ServiceNow at Knowledge18

Jvl Advisors Llc increased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (WPX) by 16.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jvl Advisors Llc bought 272,554 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.09% . The hedge fund held 1.91M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.02 million, up from 1.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jvl Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wpx Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.40% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $10.34. About 5.91M shares traded. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 45.08% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 23/05/2018 – WPX Energy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northland Today; 04/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $20; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in WPX Energy; 23/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS $40.8M OF 2023 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED; 26/03/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC CHIEF EXECUTIVE RICK MUNCRIEF SAYS EXPECTS DEMAND FOR CRUDE OIL TO REMAIN ‘TREMENDOUS’; 09/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY – COMMENCED UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF $400 MLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 09/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N SAYS NOTES WERE PRICED AT 100.000% OF PAR; 20/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY – ENTERED SECOND AMENDMENT TO SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT AND FIRST AMENDMENT TO GUARANTY AND COLLATERAL AGREEMENT; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Rates Wpx Energy’s Proposed Senior Notes B1; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy Reports 1Q 2018 Results

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation, Georgia-based fund reported 51,913 shares. Stifel Corporation has 43,520 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Cornerstone Advsrs holds 0.03% or 1,170 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup accumulated 77,073 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Shine Advisory Serv holds 186 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Franklin Incorporated invested in 3.63M shares or 0.48% of the stock. Dragoneer Inv Grp Limited Liability invested 5.63% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Tower Cap Lc (Trc) holds 0.07% or 4,839 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Kornitzer Management Ks invested 0.53% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Putnam Investments Limited Company holds 1.01 million shares or 0.58% of its portfolio. Prudential Incorporated reported 10,030 shares. 460,638 were reported by Lord Abbett Ltd Company. Css Limited Liability Corporation Il has 0.05% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 3,139 shares. State Common Retirement Fund owns 0.11% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 341,450 shares.

More notable recent ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:HCFT)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should We Be Cautious About ServiceNow, Inc.’s (NYSE:NOW) ROE Of 0.2%? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Think About Buying Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Now? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “After The Sell-Off: 4 NYSE Stocks That Dropped Below Book Value. – Forbes” published on August 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ServiceNow Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Banbury Partners Llc, which manages about $132.90 million and $345.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 62,879 shares to 249,821 shares, valued at $21.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 115,719 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 381,174 shares, and cut its stake in Charter Communications Inc N.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold WPX shares while 97 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 394.35 million shares or 0.75% more from 391.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cna Fin Corporation invested 0.52% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Prudential Fincl Inc reported 0.02% stake. 133 are owned by Dubuque Financial Bank And Tru. Proshare Advsrs Limited Co, a Maryland-based fund reported 56,502 shares. Peconic Prns Limited Liability Corp has 5.27% invested in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 6.00 million shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 1.47M shares stake. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0% or 177 shares in its portfolio. Fmr Ltd Com holds 7.98M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Shelton Mgmt has 369 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. The New York-based Perella Weinberg Prtn Cap Mngmt Lp has invested 1.25% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Bokf Na has 0.02% invested in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Manufacturers Life Ins The has 994,117 shares. Van Eck Corporation holds 0.19% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) or 2.91 million shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 0.01% invested in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 46,728 shares. Covington Capital Mgmt has 0% invested in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 5,233 shares.

More notable recent WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Oil Stocks Are Getting Crushed Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About WPX Energy Inc (WPX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Should Investors React To WPX Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:WPX) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “WPX Energy Stands Strong – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why WPX Energy Stock Is Soaring Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.