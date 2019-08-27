Banbury Partners Lifted Its Stake in Workday (WDAY) by $2.17 Million; Artemis Investment Management Llp Raised Its Take (TTWO) Holding

Banbury Partners Llc increased its stake in Workday Inc (WDAY) by 11.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banbury Partners Llc bought 11,295 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% . The institutional investor held 109,448 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.11 million, up from 98,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banbury Partners Llc who had been investing in Workday Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.48% or $6.76 during the last trading session, reaching $187.1. About 1.12M shares traded. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 61.40% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.40% the S&P500.

Artemis Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 58.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artemis Investment Management Llp bought 53,884 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The institutional investor held 145,610 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.75 million, up from 91,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artemis Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $130.3. About 398,717 shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO SEES 2019 ADJ. REV. ABOUT $2.67B-$2.77B, EST. $2.87B; 16/05/2018 – CORRECT: TAKE-TWO 4Q ADJ EPS ABOUT 71C; ADJ REV. MISSES EST; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees FY Rev $2.5B-$2.6B; 29/03/2018 – Lindsay Lohan loses ‘Grand Theft Auto’ appeal; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE SEES FISCAL YR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE ABOUT $60 MLN; 06/04/2018 – Buy Take-Two on the dip because ‘Fortnite’ risk is ‘overblown,’ analyst says; 29/03/2018 – Global Digital Games Market 2014-2017 & 2017-2022: Market is Expected to Reach $272 Billion – Major Companies are Activision Blizzard, EA, Take-Two Interactive and Ubisoft – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q Rev $345M-$395M; 17/05/2018 – TAKE TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC TTWO.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $132 FROM $126; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Group Adds 21st Century Fox, Exits Take-Two: 13F

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $197,523 activity.

Banbury Partners Llc, which manages about $132.90M and $345.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (NYSE:SERV) by 314,533 shares to 336,717 shares, valued at $15.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cargurus Inc by 42,375 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 581,728 shares, and cut its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold WDAY shares while 108 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 182.09 million shares or 21.71% more from 149.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0.05% or 140,570 shares. 3,664 are owned by Cookson Peirce Communication Inc. Shine Inv Advisory Svcs reported 148 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.01% or 1,160 shares. Jpmorgan Chase reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Archford Strategies Limited accumulated 100 shares. North Star Invest Mngmt Corp invested in 200 shares or 0% of the stock. Goelzer Inv Management Inc owns 5,089 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Telemark Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc has 0.97% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 40,000 shares. Lenox Wealth Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Co owns 71,500 shares. Miles Capital Incorporated owns 1,781 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. Crossvault Management Lc accumulated 4,045 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Moreover, Moller Financial has 0.13% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Cypress Asset Tx invested 0.71% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY).

Artemis Investment Management Llp, which manages about $8.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (NYSE:POST) by 24,502 shares to 122,178 shares, valued at $13.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 27,659 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 288,421 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 62 investors sold TTWO shares while 140 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 99.22 million shares or 5.73% less from 105.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stephens Ar owns 3,942 shares. Massachusetts Finance Ser Ma has invested 0.03% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Congress Asset Mgmt Ma has 0.82% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Corvex Limited Partnership has invested 2.86% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Eagle Asset Management holds 802,603 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Covington Mgmt invested in 0% or 100 shares. Ls Investment Lc, Michigan-based fund reported 5,031 shares. Essex Investment Management Co Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Waddell & Reed Fincl accumulated 2.04 million shares. Hong Kong-based Myriad Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.85% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Retirement Systems Of Alabama holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 52,693 shares. Victory, Ohio-based fund reported 542,047 shares. Captrust Fincl Advisors reported 27 shares. Moreover, Envestnet Asset has 0% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). 65,228 are held by Majedie Asset Mgmt.