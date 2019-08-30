Banbury Partners Lifted Its Position in Workday (WDAY) by $2.17 Million as Valuation Declined; Lockheed Martin (LMT) Holder Pacific Heights Asset Management Has Cut Holding by $6.00 Million as Share Price Rose

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 19.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 85,000 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.51 million, down from 105,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $383.94. About 286,207 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 23/05/2018 – CAL FIRE places purchase order for FIREHAWK® aircraft; 05/04/2018 – FITCH REVISES LOCKHEED MARTIN’S OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; 06/04/2018 – Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Visits Lockheed Martin’s Silicon Valley Site; 02/05/2018 – LMT: @BuckSexton military c130 just crashed in Savanna Ga – ! $LMT; 27/03/2018 – Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin Company, Recognizes Top Suppliers; 07/05/2018 – Mike Stone: Exclusive: Lockheed resumes F-35 jet deliveries to Pentagon – official; 20/04/2018 – David Alexander: Exclusive: Lockheed Martin to propose stealthy hybrid of F-22 and F-35 for Japan; 30/04/2018 – Pentagon and Lockheed Martin Finalize 2018 F-35 Sustainment Contract to Enhance Readiness and Reduce Costs; 07/05/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN – WORK UNDER THE CONTRACT WILL BE PERFORMED AT CO’S FACILITIES IN DALLAS AND AT CO’S PRECISION FIRES CENTER OF EXCELLENCE IN ARKANSAS; 28/03/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN – U.S., POLISH OFFICIALS FORMALIZED AGREEMENT FOR POLAND TO PURCHASE CO’S PAC-3 MSE MISSILES, EQUIPMENT

Banbury Partners Llc increased its stake in Workday Inc (WDAY) by 11.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banbury Partners Llc bought 11,295 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% . The institutional investor held 109,448 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.11 million, up from 98,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banbury Partners Llc who had been investing in Workday Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 7.32% or $13.73 during the last trading session, reaching $173.92. About 5.16M shares traded or 221.54% up from the average. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 61.40% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WDAY News: 12/03/2018 – Michigan.gov: Highland Recreation Area – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 11/04/2018 – WORKDAY INC – ANNOUNCED IT IS EXPANDING ITS OPERATIONS INTO ITALY; 26/04/2018 – Workday Ranks #1 Best Place to Work in the UK; 22/04/2018 – DJ Workday Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDAY); 16/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Saugatuck Dunes State Park – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 17/04/2018 – Workday Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: P.J. Hoffmaster State Park – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 11/04/2018 – Workday Continues European Growth with Italy Launch; 08/03/2018 – Workday Announces Annual Stockholder Meeting; 08/03/2018 – WORKDAY INC WDAY.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $95

More notable recent Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Traders Advise Their Viewers On Cloudera, Target, More – Benzinga” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Who Has Been Selling Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Should Investors Feel About Lockheed Martin Corporation’s (NYSE:LMT) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The 52-Week Highs You Never Heard About – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amp Capital Investors Ltd, a Australia-based fund reported 102,157 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys reported 14,372 shares stake. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Com reported 0.08% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). 28,982 are owned by Vantage Investment Prtn Lc. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Company reported 0.03% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Putnam Invests Ltd Company accumulated 0.11% or 163,239 shares. Moreover, Winslow Evans And Crocker has 0.03% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 294 shares. Community Commercial Bank Na owns 905 shares. 811 are held by Sadoff Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Corp. The New Jersey-based Raab Moskowitz Asset Mngmt Ltd Co has invested 0.3% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Argent Trust accumulated 0.44% or 13,934 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership reported 11,148 shares stake. Norinchukin Bankshares The invested in 59,130 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Weatherly Asset Mgmt LP holds 0.55% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) or 8,941 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Com, a New York-based fund reported 54,779 shares.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $509,534 activity.

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc, which manages about $9.65B and $766.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 50,000 shares to 175,000 shares, valued at $6.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $4.98 EPS, down 3.11% or $0.16 from last year’s $5.14 per share. LMT’s profit will be $1.39B for 19.27 P/E if the $4.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.00 actual EPS reported by Lockheed Martin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.40% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold WDAY shares while 108 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 182.09 million shares or 21.71% more from 149.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Banque Pictet And Cie Sa owns 2,960 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Voloridge Investment Management Ltd Liability reported 62,362 shares. Moreover, Barclays Public Ltd Company has 0.01% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 64,601 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp Inc (Ca) reported 35 shares. Moreover, Brown Advisory Incorporated has 0.04% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 71,800 shares. Jefferies Group Limited Company holds 0.01% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) or 3,992 shares. Proshare Ltd owns 98,803 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Natixis stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Accuvest Advisors invested in 6,076 shares or 0.63% of the stock. Cls Investments Ltd Liability Com holds 0% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) or 275 shares. Bristol John W & Co holds 1.45% or 274,810 shares in its portfolio. Finance Service has 34 shares for 0% of their portfolio. British Columbia Investment invested in 40,673 shares or 0.06% of the stock. 14.77M are held by Fmr Limited Liability Co. Nomura Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 201,676 shares.

Banbury Partners Llc, which manages about $132.90 million and $345.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 62,879 shares to 249,821 shares, valued at $21.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 102,330 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 221,678 shares, and cut its stake in Cott Corp Que (NYSE:COT).

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $197,523 activity.