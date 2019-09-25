Banbury Partners Increases Holding in New York Times Co (NYT); Martin Investment Management Stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Cut by $1.43 Million as Market Value Rose

Martin Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 9.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Investment Management Llc sold 7,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 72,259 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.35M, down from 80,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $121.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $190.14. About 2.80 million shares traded or 50.78% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 14/03/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in Magic Quadrant For SAP Application Services, Worldwide; 22/05/2018 – Accenture Provides Video Platform for Turner’s OTT products; 06/03/2018 – ACCENTURE INVESTS IN ENTERPRISE AUGMENTED REALITY SOFTWARE PROVIDER UPSKILL; 20/03/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in Inaugural IDC MarketScape on Worldwide Procurement as a Service Report; 12/04/2018 – Cape Analytics Joins Duck Creek Partner Ecosystem to Provide Property Intelligence Solution Enabled by Al and Geospatial lmagery to Property & Casualty Insurers; 22/03/2018 – Investment in lnsurtech Industry Surged in 2017, with Europe Emerging as Key lnsurtech Hub, Accenture Analysis Finds; 26/04/2018 – Accenture Helps Celsia Launch SAP S/4 HANA® to Support Business Functions and Improve Utility Plant Operations; 30/04/2018 – Accenture Interactive Named Largest Digital Network Worldwide by Advertising Age in Annual Agency Report for Third Year in a; 27/03/2018 – Four in Five North American Bank Operations Leaders Believe Their Bank’s Survival Depends on Updating Legacy Systems to lnnovate Faster, Accenture Study Finds; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE SEES 3Q NET REV. $9.90B TO $10.15B, EST. $9.69B

Banbury Partners Llc increased its stake in New York Times Co (NYT) by 21.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banbury Partners Llc bought 127,307 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.34% . The institutional investor held 717,510 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.41 million, up from 590,203 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banbury Partners Llc who had been investing in New York Times Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $29.19. About 2.69 million shares traded or 35.66% up from the average. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has risen 47.44% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NYT News: 26/04/2018 – NEW YORK TIMES CO. NAMES ROLAND A. CAPUTO AS NEW CFO; 14/03/2018 – The Hill: #BREAKING: NY Times declares Conor Lamb winner in PA special election in huge blow to Trump, GOP…; 09/05/2018 – FX Lands The New York Times Series The Weekly; 09/04/2018 – KPAX Missoula News: BREAKING: The FBI raided the office of Michael Cohen, a personal lawyer and confidant of President Donald; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Kelly’s remarks on border-crossers stir outrage; 16/04/2018 – New York Times Wins Three Pulitzer Prizes, Reuters Wins Two; 11/03/2018 – New York Post: Trump bashes New York Times over Russia coverage; 19/03/2018 – Here are the New York Times and Observer stories that pushed Facebook to suspend Trump’s data analytics company Cambridge Analytica had profile information for some 50 million Facebook users, according to reports; 16/05/2018 – Meet The New York Times’s `Newsroom Ham’; 09/04/2018 – #WVTM13: BREAKING: Federal agents have seized documents from Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, accord…

Analysts await Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to report earnings on September, 26 before the open. They expect $1.71 earnings per share, up 8.23% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.58 per share. ACN’s profit will be $1.09 billion for 27.80 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual earnings per share reported by Accenture plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.40% negative EPS growth.

Martin Investment Management Llc, which manages about $585.57 million and $397.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 41,989 shares to 195,619 shares, valued at $12.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS) by 36,315 shares in the quarter, for a total of 133,420 shares, and has risen its stake in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE).