Banbury Partners Increased Workday (WDAY) Position by $2.17 Million; Stock Value Declined; Prescott Group Capital Management Cut Destination Xl Group (DXLG) Position by $1.43 Million

Banbury Partners Llc increased its stake in Workday Inc (WDAY) by 11.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banbury Partners Llc bought 11,295 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% . The institutional investor held 109,448 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.11 million, up from 98,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banbury Partners Llc who had been investing in Workday Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $3.6 during the last trading session, reaching $172.3. About 1.44 million shares traded. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 61.40% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WDAY News: 12/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Splunk and Workday; 03/05/2018 – HR Path announces the acquisition of Ataraxis, which will accelerate the international growth of its Workday practice; 12/03/2018 – Michigan.gov: Highland Recreation Area – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 11/04/2018 – WORKDAY INC – ANNOUNCED IT IS EXPANDING ITS OPERATIONS INTO ITALY; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Software Adds Box, Cuts Workday; 08/03/2018 – WORKDAY INC WDAY.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $95; 16/03/2018 – Workday Ranks #3 as a Best Place to Work in Germany; 30/05/2018 – Workday Co-Founder and CEO Aneel Bhusri to Keynote at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Technology Conference; 15/03/2018 – Some companies with learning management software, like Workday, pay Amazon Web Services for cloud computing resources; 17/04/2018 – Workday Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Destination Xl Group Inc (DXLG) by 13.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc sold 715,614 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.74% . The hedge fund held 4.42M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.82 million, down from 5.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Destination Xl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.90M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.73. About 39,890 shares traded. Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) has declined 15.18% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.18% the S&P500. Some Historical DXLG News: 04/04/2018 – J. CARLO CANNELL REPORTS 7.47 PCT STAKE IN DESTINATION XL GROUP INC AS OF APRIL 3, 2018 – SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – Destination XL Group Sees FY Comp Sales Increase of 1%-3%; 17/05/2018 – J. Carlo Cannell Reports 7.55% Stake in Destination XL Group; 30/05/2018 – DESTINATION XL SEES FY COMP SALES UP 1.0% TO 3.0%; 23/03/2018 – DESTINATION XL SEES FY SALES $462.0M TO $472.0M; 30/05/2018 – DESTINATION XL GROUP BEGINS CORPORATE RESTRUCTURING PLAN; 24/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for PGT, National Commerce, CrossAmerica Partners LP, Destination XL Group, Al; 30/05/2018 – DESTINATION XL REVISING GUIDANCE TO REFLECT RESTRUCTURING; 23/03/2018 – DESTINATION XL GROUP INC – INVENTORY WAS $103.3 MLN AT FEBRUARY 3, 2018 COMPARED WITH $117.4 MLN AT JANUARY 28, 2017; 30/05/2018 – DESTINATION XL GROUP INC – UPDATES FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc, which manages about $576.56M and $488.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG) by 5,985 shares to 19,428 shares, valued at $5.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Curo Group Hldgs Corp by 47,298 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.23M shares, and has risen its stake in Penn Va Corp New.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $197,523 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold WDAY shares while 108 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 182.09 million shares or 21.71% more from 149.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barbara Oil Com accumulated 3,500 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 140,570 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 0.08% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Ls Invest Advisors Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% or 773 shares. Prudential Fincl has invested 0% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Sterling Management Ltd Com holds 0% or 1,422 shares. 1,462 were accumulated by Avalon Lc. Franklin holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 1.39M shares. Hrt Fin Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.09% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Company stated it has 2,081 shares. Consulate reported 1,078 shares. Allstate owns 0.01% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 2,539 shares. Eagle Asset has 1,690 shares. Great Lakes Advisors Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.04% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Appleton Prtn Ma has invested 0.06% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY).

Banbury Partners Llc, which manages about $132.90M and $345.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 102,330 shares to 221,678 shares, valued at $22.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (NYSE:SERV) by 314,533 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 336,717 shares, and cut its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC).