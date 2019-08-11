Banbury Partners Increased Stake in Servicenow (NOW) as Valuation Rose; Shannon River Fund Management Boosted Its Pros Holdings (PRO) Position by $7.50 Million

Shannon River Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Pros Holdings Inc (PRO) by 48.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc bought 178,586 shares as the company’s stock rose 42.41% . The hedge fund held 543,144 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.94M, up from 364,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Pros Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $75.13. About 498,267 shares traded. PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) has risen 92.45% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.45% the S&P500. Some Historical PRO News: 16/05/2018 – PROS Extends Solutions to Fully Support eCommerce Channels; 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 19c; 10/04/2018 – PROS Announces Participation in Hannover Messe; 13/04/2018 – PROS Holdings: Exclusive: Houston’s Tech Innovation District Slated for Former Sears Building in Midtown April 13, 2018; 26/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE $188.0 MLN TO $191.0 MLN; 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings Sees 2Q Rev $46M-$46.5M; 26/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC PRO.N FY2018 REV VIEW $189.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/05/2018 – SAP and PROS Team up to Provide One-Stop Commerce and Merchandising Solution for Airlines; 14/05/2018 – PROS Named as Inaugural Manufacturing Partner in Global Microsoft Technology Centers; 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings 1Q Rev $47.9M

Banbury Partners Llc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 22.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banbury Partners Llc bought 16,895 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 91,736 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.61 million, up from 74,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banbury Partners Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $3.29 during the last trading session, reaching $263.82. About 887,112 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow 1Q EPS 6c; 18/04/2018 – Mass Transit Mag: Bay Area’s 511 Service Now Available on Amazon Alexa Devices; 25/04/2018 – Technology Executive Dennis Woodside Joins ServiceNow Bd of Directors; Co Founder Fred Luddy to Become New Bd Chair; 07/05/2018 – Talkdesk Announces Integration of Enterprise Contact Center Platform with ServiceNow; 15/05/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $195 FROM $180; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY TOTAL GAAP REV $589.2 MLN, UP 37 PCT; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 37C; 06/03/2018 – Totango’s Zoe Application Now® Certified in the ServiceNow® Store; 01/05/2018 – Sarasin & Partners Adds ServiceNow, Exits Facebook: 13F; 03/05/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – AGREED TO ACQUIRE PARLO, IN AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO CLOSE THIS MONTH

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold PRO shares while 40 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 36.17 million shares or 4.72% more from 34.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Putnam Invests Limited Com stated it has 0.01% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Wms Prns Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.07% or 7,033 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com invested in 145,924 shares. Sei Investments Communication has 0% invested in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability Co reported 305,700 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Captrust Financial Advsrs has 696 shares. Huntington Financial Bank has 671 shares. 247,922 were accumulated by Brown Advisory Incorporated. Tudor Investment Et Al reported 0.02% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Amalgamated Natl Bank accumulated 4,900 shares. Quantbot Tech LP has invested 0.02% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Parkside Finance Bankshares & invested 0.04% of its portfolio in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Da Davidson stated it has 8,660 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Numerixs Invest Technology holds 0% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) or 800 shares. Invesco holds 0% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) or 22,559 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alpha Windward Lc accumulated 604 shares. 73,885 are held by Jag Limited Liability Company. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has 149,320 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldg Incorporated holds 784,476 shares. Hitchwood Capital Mgmt Lp holds 350,000 shares or 1.24% of its portfolio. Parkwood Ltd invested 0.2% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Asset One invested 0.14% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Sg Americas Ltd Liability accumulated 33,850 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Nelson Roberts Advsrs Limited reported 0.01% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Massachusetts Fincl Svcs Communication Ma invested in 0.05% or 477,779 shares. Regions Financial holds 535 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 0.06% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Gulf Intl Bank (Uk) has 0.18% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Edge Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability holds 100 shares. 11,988 were accumulated by Redwood Invs.

Banbury Partners Llc, which manages about $132.90 million and $345.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (NYSE:SERV) by 314,533 shares to 336,717 shares, valued at $15.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 115,719 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 381,174 shares, and cut its stake in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT).