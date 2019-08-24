Banbury Partners Holds Stake in Fair Isaac (FICO); Rk Asset Management Trimmed Stake in Dorman Products (DORM) as Stock Value Declined

Banbury Partners Llc increased its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) by 3.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banbury Partners Llc bought 4,428 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.25% . The institutional investor held 124,404 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.79 million, up from 119,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banbury Partners Llc who had been investing in Fair Isaac Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $6.35 during the last trading session, reaching $346.19. About 201,647 shares traded. Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) has risen 73.59% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 73.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FICO News: 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac 2Q EPS $1.03; 27/04/2018 – FICO Delivers Mission Critical Artificial Intelligence in the Cloud; 02/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Corp.: Resignation Result of Begor’s Appointment as CEO of Equifax Inc; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC CORP FICO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.15, REV VIEW $996.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/03/2018 – Basisbank Will Manage Risk and Accelerate Digital Transformation with FICO Technology; 20/04/2018 – DJ Fair Isaac Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FICO); 11/04/2018 – FICO Survey: 70% of APAC Banks Will Use Al in Collections and Recovery by 2019; 30/05/2018 – Raiffeisen Bank Will Accelerate Digital Transformation with FICO Platform; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC CORP SEES FISCAL 2018 REVENUES $1.02 BLN; 18/04/2018 – FICO Solution for ldentifying Procurement Fraud, Waste and Abuse Now on Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Rk Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Dorman Products Inc (DORM) by 47.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Asset Management Llc sold 43,779 shares as the company's stock declined 14.10% . The institutional investor held 48,092 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.24 million, down from 91,871 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Dorman Products Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $2.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $70.34. About 194,104 shares traded or 7.80% up from the average. Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) has declined 2.44% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical DORM News: 01/05/2018 – DORMAN PRODUCTS 1Q EPS 93C; 23/03/2018 – Tennessee DOL: Governor Haslam, Commissioner Rolfe Announce Dorman Products to Expand in Portland; 01/05/2018 – DORMAN PRODUCTS STILL SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.10-$4.32; 01/05/2018 – Dorman Products Sees 2018 EPS $4.00-EPS $4.23; 13/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Dorman Products, Arch Capital Group, Acacia Communications,; 01/05/2018 – Dorman Products 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 01/05/2018 – Dorman Products 1Q Rev $227.3M;

More notable recent Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Dorman Products, Inc. Announces Leadership Succession Nasdaq:DORM – GlobeNewswire” on January 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Zacks Market Edge Highlights: Google, Cisco, Aptinyx, Uber and Lyft – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Consumer Sector Update for 07/30/2019: DORM,BERY,TREX,UA,UAA – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Dorman Products, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on October 25, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “80 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 17 investors sold DORM shares while 69 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 25.64 million shares or 4.24% less from 26.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 30,427 were reported by Raymond James And Associate. Bryn Mawr Tru holds 37,426 shares. Shelton Capital reported 258 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Profund Limited Com reported 3,019 shares stake. Riverbridge Ptnrs Limited Liability stated it has 0.47% of its portfolio in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM). Us Savings Bank De holds 18,883 shares. Moreover, Bb&T has 0% invested in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM). D E Shaw And Comm reported 16,580 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Washington-based Evergreen Cap Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM). Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP has 947,197 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, Tennessee-based fund reported 15,505 shares. 32 were reported by Highstreet Asset Mgmt. Pnc Fincl Grp Inc accumulated 0.04% or 507,263 shares. Camarda Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has 40 shares. Gp invested in 0.01% or 20,556 shares.

More notable recent Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “What To Do About Fraudulent Transactions On Your Online Bank Account – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Claus Moldt Succeeds Dr. Stuart Wells as FICO Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer – PRNewswire” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Royce Premier Fund 2nd Quarter Manager Commentary – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “FICO (FICO) Announces New $250M Stock Repurchase Program – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 31, 2019.