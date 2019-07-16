Banbury Partners Holding in Workday (WDAY) Lifted by $2.17 Million; As Quad/Graphics (QUAD) Valuation Declined, Oarsman Capital Boosted Holding by $353,639

Banbury Partners Llc increased its stake in Workday Inc (WDAY) by 11.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banbury Partners Llc bought 11,295 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 109,448 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.11 million, up from 98,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banbury Partners Llc who had been investing in Workday Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $4.55 during the last trading session, reaching $213.45. About 1.29M shares traded. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 53.02% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.59% the S&P500. Some Historical WDAY News: 16/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Saugatuck Dunes State Park – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 30/05/2018 – Workday Co-Founder and CEO Aneel Bhusri to Keynote at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Technology Conference; 17/04/2018 – Workday Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Workday Ranks #1 Best Place to Work in the UK; 12/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Splunk and Workday; 11/04/2018 – WORKDAY INC – ANNOUNCED IT IS EXPANDING ITS OPERATIONS INTO ITALY; 16/03/2018 – Workday Ranks #3 as a Best Place to Work in Germany; 12/03/2018 – Michigan.gov: Highland Recreation Area – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Software Adds Box, Cuts Workday; 11/04/2018 – Workday Continues European Growth with Italy Launch

Oarsman Capital Inc increased its stake in Quad/Graphics Inc. (QUAD) by 21.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oarsman Capital Inc bought 32,149 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.55% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 184,629 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20M, up from 152,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc who had been investing in Quad/Graphics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $418.99 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8.13. About 278,890 shares traded. Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) has declined 43.95% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.38% the S&P500. Some Historical QUAD News: 02/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Wins U.S. Bank Credit Card Acquisition Program; 24/04/2018 – Consumers Don’t Notice On-Pack Sustainable Messaging, Study Finds More Education Needed Around Sustainability Claims; 25/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 02/05/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS WINS U.S. BANK CREDIT CARD PURCHASE PROGRAM; 12/03/2018 Quad/Graphics Debuts Groundbreaking Predictive Direct Mail Technology; 29/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Shiloh Industries, KMG Chemicals, Quad Graphics, Kearny Financial, Teledyne Technologie; 01/05/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS 1Q ADJ EPS 58C

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 18 investors sold QUAD shares while 38 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 29.33 million shares or 1.75% more from 28.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Bank Of Mellon Corporation has invested 0% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Legal General Grp Public Limited Com owns 0% invested in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) for 7,992 shares. Northern Tru Corporation accumulated 395,497 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Sei Investments Company has invested 0% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). 4,200 were reported by Numerixs Tech. D E Shaw Incorporated owns 0% invested in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) for 92,420 shares. Vanguard Grp Incorporated, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 3.99M shares. James Investment Research Inc holds 0.04% or 49,440 shares in its portfolio. Element Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Strs Ohio holds 53,600 shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd stated it has 65,659 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has 0% invested in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Robeco Institutional Asset Bv stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). First Tru Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 0% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Lsv Asset Mgmt invested in 0.03% or 1.59 million shares.

Oarsman Capital Inc, which manages about $244.14M and $210.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) by 20,249 shares to 6,768 shares, valued at $440,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cvs Caremark Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 13,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,906 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Us Aggregate Bond Etf (SCHZ).

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $197,523 activity.

Banbury Partners Llc, which manages about $132.90 million and $345.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Charter Communications Inc N by 24,876 shares to 67,208 shares, valued at $23.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cree Inc (NASDAQ:CREE) by 204,188 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 230,662 shares, and cut its stake in Pivotal Software Inc.