Banbury Partners Holding in Cott Que (COT) Has Cut by $2.99 Million as Share Value Declined; Boeing (BA) Stake Raised by Halsey Associates Inc

Banbury Partners Llc decreased its stake in Cott Corp Que (COT) by 14.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banbury Partners Llc sold 213,681 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.08% . The institutional investor held 1.23M shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.92M, down from 1.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banbury Partners Llc who had been investing in Cott Corp Que for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.68B market cap company. The stock increased 2.67% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $12.48. About 592,605 shares traded. Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) has declined 19.91% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.91% the S&P500. Some Historical COT News: 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q Rev $560.8M; 02/05/2018 – Nine Cott Directors Elected by Shareholders at Annual Meeting; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q EBITDA $65M; 29/03/2018 – UK’S CMA – ACCEPTED UNDERTAKINGS IN LIEU OF REFERENCE TO PHASE 2 GIVEN BY REFRESCO GROUP NV UNDER SECTION 73 OF ENTERPRISE ACT 2002 ON COTT DEAL; 04/05/2018 – Cott Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Cott Corp Successfully Completes Cash Tender Offer of Crystal Rock Holdings, Inc; 05/03/2018 Cott Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – CMA REFRESCO HAS OFFERED TO SELL ONLY UK-BASED COTT FACILITY; 25/04/2018 – Cott Announces Participation in Upcoming Conferences; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q EPS $2.54

Halsey Associates Inc increased its stake in Boeing (BA) by 49.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halsey Associates Inc bought 7,546 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 22,781 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.69M, up from 15,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halsey Associates Inc who had been investing in Boeing for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $205.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $364.88. About 1.31 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 06/04/2018 – Seattle Bus Jrn: Boeing announces American Airlines order for Dreamliners – then takes it back; 07/03/2018 – Rolls-Royce interested in powering any new mid-market jet; 18/05/2018 – The Star Edmonton: #Breaking: A passenger jet believed to be a Boeing 737 has reportedly crashed at Havana’s Jose Marti; 29/03/2018 – 7267.JP, GE, BA/@FAASafetyBrief: FAA issues new AD for certain Honda HA-420 airplanes. AD requires incorporating a temporary revision into the airplane flight manual and replacing faulty power brake valves upon condition; 23/04/2018 – BOEING – ANNOUNCED INVESTMENT IN MORF3D, A CO SPECIALIZING IN METAL-BASED ADDITIVE ENGINEERING & MANUFACTURING; 03/05/2018 – CARET REAFFIRMS BOEING GOAL TO DELIVER 18 TANKERS BY DECEMBER; 10/05/2018 – CNBC: Embraer breakup complications are delaying its deal with Boeing; 21/05/2018 – Zunum is backed by venture arms of Boeing and JetBlue; 25/03/2018 – Boeing Delivers World’s First 787-10 Dreamliner to Singapore Airlines; 18/05/2018 – CPA, AAL, BA: @StevenCejas Cubana doesn’t operate 737s – so it’s another airline or the wrong type of plane. – ! $CPA $AAL $BA

Banbury Partners Llc, which manages about $132.90 million and $345.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (NYSE:FICO) by 4,428 shares to 124,404 shares, valued at $33.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold COT shares while 49 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 92.65 million shares or 6.62% less from 99.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company invested in 0.05% or 15,146 shares. Cipher LP owns 18,569 shares. Intact Invest has invested 0.24% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Invsts Asset Of Georgia Ga Adv accumulated 31,965 shares. Lodge Hill Ltd Liability Company holds 248,008 shares or 0.99% of its portfolio. Banbury Partners Ltd Company reported 1.23M shares stake. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Moreover, Cidel Asset Mgmt Inc has 1.47% invested in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) for 1.85 million shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn has 4.02 million shares. Morgan Stanley reported 190,614 shares or 0% of all its holdings. British Columbia Invest Management, a British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 240,290 shares. Jane Street Group Lc stated it has 41,951 shares. Wisconsin-based State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has invested 0.01% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Natl Bank Of Mellon reported 24,049 shares. Moreover, Connor Clark & Lunn Mgmt Ltd has 0.4% invested in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) for 4.19 million shares.

More notable recent Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Tampa Bay area stocks take a hit as Treasury note drops below two-year rate – Tampa Bay Business Journal” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Luxoft Holding Inc (LXFT) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Cott Declares Quarterly Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cott Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Cott Corporation (COT) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Halsey Associates Inc, which manages about $849.92M and $609.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa (NYSE:V) by 4,401 shares to 174,512 shares, valued at $27.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) by 15,794 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,903 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX).

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boeing Sinks As Trade War Escalates – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boeing 737 Production Choked – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boeing confronts first lawsuit from 737 MAX customer – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Boeing, GM, Pfizer, Starbucks And More – Benzinga” published on August 03, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Follow Through: Trade Optimism Keeps Wall Street’s Spirits High – Benzinga” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Investment Advsr Limited Liability Corporation reported 25,944 shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. Ipg Invest Advisors Llc stated it has 1,345 shares or 0% of all its holdings. New York-based State Bank Of Mellon has invested 0.49% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Gp Ltd Llc holds 85,543 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Quadrant Capital Mgmt Ltd Co reported 4,779 shares. Peregrine Asset Advisers has 0.53% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). The Delaware-based Westover Advsrs Limited Liability Co has invested 1.57% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Kames Cap Public Limited Liability Company invested in 0.71% or 65,497 shares. The Ohio-based North Point Managers Oh has invested 0.04% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Mengis Capital Mngmt holds 0.33% or 1,534 shares in its portfolio. Steinberg Asset Management Limited invested 0.19% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Tctc Limited Liability Com invested 0.03% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). First Dallas Securities Inc reported 4.82% stake. Cadence Mgmt Ltd Co invested 0.75% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Hamel Incorporated has 9,500 shares for 1.63% of their portfolio.