Banbury Partners Has Upped Stake in Fair Isaac (FICO) by $1.20 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Btim Has Boosted Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position by $4.04 Million

Btim Corp increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 3.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btim Corp bought 39,991 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.18 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $119.23 million, up from 1.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btim Corp who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $368.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $113.49. About 7.64 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan 1Q Revenue Beats Highest Estimate: TOPLive; 02/04/2018 – JPMorgan Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of March 29 (Table); 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – EXPECT FIRMWIDE FY2018 NONINTEREST REVENUE GROWTH OF ABOUT 7% , MARKET DEPENDENT; 12/04/2018 – Citigroup, J.P. Morgan Chase and Wells Fargo are among the companies scheduled to report Friday morning; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO QTRLY BOOK VALUE PER SHARE OF $67.59, UP 4%; TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER SHARE2 OF $54.05, UP 4%; 13/03/2018 – COUPA SOFTWARE INC COUP.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $32; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Chief Executive Officer Provides an Update at JP Morgan Conference; 21/05/2018 – HighPoint Resources at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – ANTOFAGASTA PLC ANTO.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 720P FROM 710P; 09/05/2018 – New York Times Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16

Banbury Partners Llc increased its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) by 3.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banbury Partners Llc bought 4,428 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 124,404 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.79 million, up from 119,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banbury Partners Llc who had been investing in Fair Isaac Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $332.43. About 169,328 shares traded. Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) has risen 62.85% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 58.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FICO News: 06/03/2018 Al Innovator Sebastian Thrun and Chess Grandmaster Garry Kasparov to Headline FICO World 2018; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC CORP SEES FISCAL 2018 REVENUES $1.02 BLN; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC 2Q ADJ EPS $1.54, EST. $1.37; 04/04/2018 – FICO to Lead Financial Inclusion Track at Lendlt USA 2018; 07/03/2018 – FICO Data: 10 Percent More Debit Cards Were Compromised in U.S. Last Year; 26/04/2018 – FICO Announces Earnings of $1.03 per Share for Second Quarter Fiscal 2018; 18/04/2018 – FICO Solution for ldentifying Procurement Fraud, Waste and Abuse Now on Amazon Web Services (AWS); 31/05/2018 – FICO Survey: UK Car Buyers Ready for Digital Financing – But Adoption Is Slow; 02/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Corp.: Eva Manolis Elected as a Director of the Company; 30/04/2018 – S&P Expects Fair Isaac to Generate Strong Free Operating Cash Flow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold FICO shares while 96 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 21.79 million shares or 8.04% less from 23.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis holds 0.02% or 10,822 shares. Ironwood Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Company holds 0.33% or 3,103 shares in its portfolio. Ajo Ltd Partnership reported 1,119 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 45,401 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Point72 Asset Management Lp holds 0.02% or 17,748 shares. Credit Agricole S A accumulated 0.26% or 17,343 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman accumulated 221 shares. Hennessy Advsr holds 2,325 shares. Banbury Prns Limited Liability Corporation has 9.77% invested in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) for 124,404 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Com The reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Aperio Gru Llc invested 0.01% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Camarda Fincl Advisors Ltd Llc owns 3 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Mastrapasqua Asset Management has invested 0.41% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Winslow Evans & Crocker holds 26 shares. Rwc Asset Mngmt Llp has invested 0.31% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO).

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 sales for $8.19 million activity. On Monday, February 11 Huyard Wayne Elliot sold $1.18 million worth of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) or 5,000 shares. The insider Leonard Michael S sold 2,000 shares worth $470,767. 9,000 shares were sold by Wells Stuart, worth $1.91 million on Tuesday, January 22. Shares for $1.95 million were sold by Wehmann James M on Tuesday, January 8.

More notable recent Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “A New FICO Scoring Model Is Coming. Is It a Good Idea? – Motley Fool” on October 24, 2018, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Congresswoman Alma Adams Joins FICO at Free Consumer Financial Education Event in Charlotte – PRNewswire” published on May 21, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “FICO and Experian Team Up for Keynote on Credit Innovation and Financial Inclusion at LendIt Fintech USA 2019 – PRNewswire” on April 08, 2019. More interesting news about Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “New FICO® Score Planner Empowers Consumers to Understand How to Better Reach Their Credit Score Goals – PR Newswire” published on July 18, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “FICO Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Banbury Partners Llc, which manages about $132.90 million and $345.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 97,772 shares to 347,919 shares, valued at $21.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cott Corp Que (NYSE:COT) by 213,681 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.23 million shares, and cut its stake in Pivotal Software Inc.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “Stocks close higher with S&P 500 up 17% for year to date ahead of U.S. – China trade talks – MarketWatch” on June 28, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Oil States to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Investor Conference – GlobeNewswire” published on June 14, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “The 7 Best Dow Jones Stocks to Buy for the Rest of 2019 – Investorplace.com” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks – Futures Rise in Holiday-Thinned Trade; Jobs Data in Focus – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chase and Southwest launch credit card for business owners – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 5 sales for $2.79 million activity. $599,304 worth of stock was sold by BACON ASHLEY on Sunday, January 13. 5,000 shares were bought by CROWN JAMES S, worth $518,950. Beer Lori A also sold $1.40M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, January 29. 1,700 shares valued at $194,242 were bought by HOBSON MELLODY L on Thursday, April 18. 11,659 shares were sold by Petno Douglas B, worth $1.22M. The insider Friedman Stacey sold 3,022 shares worth $317,310.

Btim Corp, which manages about $7.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lancaster Colony Corp (NASDAQ:LANC) by 26,894 shares to 126,410 shares, valued at $19.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 4,978 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,129 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).