Banbury Partners Has Upped Its Servicenow (NOW) Stake; Sphera Funds Management LTD Has Trimmed Microsoft (MSFT) Holding

Banbury Partners Llc increased Servicenow Inc (NOW) stake by 6.73% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Banbury Partners Llc acquired 6,177 shares as Servicenow Inc (NOW)’s stock rose 2.59%. The Banbury Partners Llc holds 97,913 shares with $26.88 million value, up from 91,736 last quarter. Servicenow Inc now has $47.24 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.89% or $4.85 during the last trading session, reaching $251.96. About 1.26 million shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 03/05/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – AGREED TO ACQUIRE PARLO, IN AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO CLOSE THIS MONTH; 10/04/2018 – BAFFLE(™) HIRES VP OF PRODUCTS AND MARKETING; COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPAND MARKET MOMENTUM AND AWARENESS IN 2018; 17/05/2018 – Fairchild Resiliency Systems Recognized by ServiceNow at Global PartnerNow Summit; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow: Fred Luddy to Be New Board Chair; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC SEES FY2018 SUBSCRIPTION GAAP REVENUES $2,400 MLN – $2,415 MLN; 07/05/2018 – BMC considers sale, draws KKR, Thoma Bravo interest; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow 1Q Subscription Revenue $543.3 Million; 03/05/2018 – SERVICENOW BUYS PARLO, AI WORKFORCE SOLUTION; 03/05/2018 – Jade Global to Sponsor the Biggest ServiceNow Conference of the Year: Knowledge18; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW SEES 2Q SUBSCRIPTION REV. $568M-$573M

Sphera Funds Management Ltd decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 12.47% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Sphera Funds Management Ltd sold 7,656 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Sphera Funds Management Ltd holds 53,741 shares with $7.20M value, down from 61,397 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $137.32. About 23.36 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 30/05/2018 – Mapbox to Bring AI-Powered Vision SDK to Microsoft Azure IoT Platform; 07/05/2018 – FreshBooks Announces the Ability for Small Business Owners to Collect Payments Directly Within Microsoft Outlook with Microsoft Pay; 30/05/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Microsoft Hires RSA Vet As New Enterprise Cybersecurity GM; 12/03/2018 – Trump may tap ex-Microsoft, GM executive Liddell to succeed Cohn: Report; 03/05/2018 – Comodo Cybersecurity Names Steve Subar President and Chief Executive Officer; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS RAJESH JHA TO LEAD TEAM ON EXPERIENCES & DEVICES; 29/05/2018 – American Education Center Signs Letter of Intent with Quanzhou Textile Garment Vocational Institute for the Implementation of Four International Certificate Projects in China; 02/05/2018 – Microsoft and Apple are in talks with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) government to lift its ban on Skype and FaceTime, which have been illegal in the Gulf country for years; 25/04/2018 – Determine, Inc., a Top-Ranked Source-to-Pay Innovator, Puts State-of-the-Art Cloud Platform on Display at ISM2018; 04/04/2018 – LogiGear Hosts Exclusive Webinar with Deliveron

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ironwood Investment Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 4,127 shares. Jane Street Grp Limited has 228,184 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Baldwin Invest Management Limited Liability Com owns 28,262 shares. Pinnacle Advisory Grp has invested 0.07% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Brinker Capital has invested 0.7% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Pinnacle Fincl Prns stated it has 241,129 shares. Tiedemann Advsr Ltd Co accumulated 56,729 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Prudential Public Llc has 3.76% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Wisconsin Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 50,290 shares. Dsm Cap Prns Llc reported 4.98M shares stake. Wafra invested in 2.17% or 480,722 shares. Nfc Invests Lc invested in 2,062 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Sandler Management holds 116,116 shares or 1.04% of its portfolio. Greatmark Invest Prns Incorporated, a Georgia-based fund reported 139,701 shares. Farmers & Merchants Investments accumulated 2.56% or 297,599 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Among 16 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 14 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $148.31’s average target is 8.00% above currents $137.32 stock price. Microsoft had 26 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Nomura maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Thursday, April 25 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wedbush on Thursday, April 25. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Friday, July 19 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by UBS on Thursday, April 25 with “Buy”. Barclays Capital maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Friday, April 12 with “Overweight” rating. Jefferies maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Tuesday, June 25. Jefferies has “Underperform” rating and $90 target. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, July 19 report. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, April 25. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, July 19 report. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, March 22.

Sphera Funds Management Ltd increased Forescout Technologies Inc stake by 97,221 shares to 172,846 valued at $5.85 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Kornit Digital Ltd stake by 119,870 shares and now owns 181,274 shares. Magic Software Enterprises L (NASDAQ:MGIC) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 32 investors sold NOW shares while 191 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 163.89 million shares or 11.84% less from 185.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability owns 8,726 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Putnam Investments Ltd Liability holds 1.02 million shares. Westfield Capital Mngmt Com Limited Partnership has invested 1.77% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Commonwealth Bank Of reported 0% stake. Grassi holds 1.06% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) or 26,270 shares. Hwg Ltd Partnership has 3,685 shares for 0.98% of their portfolio. 3,133 are held by Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability. Riverpark Advsrs Llc reported 11,661 shares. San Francisco Sentry Grp (Ca) invested in 105 shares. Polaris Greystone Financial Gp Ltd Liability Co owns 14,085 shares. Voloridge Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.68% or 89,046 shares. Cambridge has 834 shares. Tcw Group holds 993,633 shares. Westpac Bk reported 18,708 shares. Moreover, Art Advisors Limited has 0.48% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

