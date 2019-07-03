Banbury Partners Has Trimmed Zoetis (ZTS) Position By $10.23 Million; BORAL LTD ORD ORDINARY SHARES (BOALF) Shorts Decreased By 5.3%

BORAL LTD ORD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:BOALF) had a decrease of 5.3% in short interest. BOALF’s SI was 1.72 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 5.3% from 1.81M shares previously. It closed at $3.63 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 3, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Banbury Partners Llc decreased Zoetis Inc (ZTS) stake by 31.58% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Banbury Partners Llc sold 102,330 shares as Zoetis Inc (ZTS)’s stock rose 15.40%. The Banbury Partners Llc holds 221,678 shares with $22.32 million value, down from 324,008 last quarter. Zoetis Inc now has $55.70B valuation. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $115.34. About 1.03 million shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 21.15% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.72% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS SEES DEAL ADDING TO EARNINGS IN 2019; 10/05/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $85; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS INC – INTENDS TO FUND PURCHASE THROUGH A COMBINATION OF EXISTING CASH AND NEW DEBT; 29/03/2018 – Zoetis to Host Webcast and Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to Buy Abaxis for $2 Billion as Firms Prowl for Pet Deals; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis Backs FY Rev $5.675B-$5.8B; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS BUY PRICE OF US $83/SHR IN CASH; 02/05/2018 – ZOETIS 1Q ADJ EPS 75C, EST. 69C; 19/04/2018 – Aratana’s scarcity value driven by product development –; 07/03/2018 Zoetis Conference Call Scheduled By CL King for Mar. 8

Boral Limited manufactures and supplies building and construction materials in Australia, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $4.23 billion. It offers aggregates, ash, asphalt, blocks, bricks, cement, cement additives and dry mixes, commercial pavers, concrete, decorative concrete, grout, lime, oxides, pavers, plasterboard, plastering DIY bags, retaining walls, and roof tiles; and pool surfacing, quarry, sand quarry and specialized, stabilization, stone, and structural timber products, as well as timber cladding, decking, and flooring products. It has a 13.1 P/E ratio. The firm also provides material technical, pallet pick-up, and roof tiling installer services; and engages in the transport and property activities.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.82 earnings per share, up 6.49% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.77 per share. ZTS’s profit will be $396.02 million for 35.16 P/E if the $0.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Zoetis Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.82% negative EPS growth.

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.09 million activity. $563,255 worth of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) was sold by Lewis Clinton A. Jr..